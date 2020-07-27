Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Highlights

The global viral vector manufacturing market is projected reach USD 319 million at a CAGR of 22.65% by 2023, says Market Research Future (MRFR). The major drivers and restraints affecting the global viral vector manufacturing market are analyzed in detail in the report. The report also takes a look at the major competitive factors defining the viral vector manufacturing market’s competitive landscape and provides a profile of the leading players in the viral vector manufacturing market. Thus, the report provides a thorough look at the global viral vector manufacturing market through all sides and perspectives.

This has also resulted in strong growth prospects for companies that can develop effective viral vector manufacturing platforms and systems and sell them to clients in drug discovery applications. Viral vector manufacturing has become an important process for the healthcare sector in recent years due to the growing demand for gene therapy.

Gene therapy involves replacing a part of the genetic structure of the patient with new genes taken from a different organism. On the other hand, difficulties in producing viral vectors and the absence of the appropriate tools are likely to be the key restraints acting against the global viral vector manufacturing market over the forecast period. Many companies in the global viral vector manufacturing market are taking steps to counter the difficulties in producing viral vectors and this area is likely to remain a hive of activity in the coming

Segmentation:

The global viral vector manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of type, disease, application, end use, and region.

By disease, the global viral vector manufacturing market is segmented into cancer, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and others.

By application, the market is segmented into gene therapy and vaccinology.

By type, the global viral vector manufacturing market is segmented into retroviral vectors, adenoviral vectors, adeno-associated viral vectors, and other viral vectors. The retroviral vectors segment is further sub-segmented into lentiviral vectors and gamma-retroviral vectors. The retroviral vectors segment holds the largest share in the global viral vector manufacturing market. Retroviruses contain the enzyme reverse transcriptase, which enables easy assimilation into the host DNA. This has driven the demand for retroviral vectors. The adenoviral vectors segment is also expected to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period.

By end use, the global viral vector manufacturing market is segmented into pharma and biotech companies, research institutes, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global viral vector manufacturing market include Spark Therapeutics Inc., Oxford BioMedica, General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Lonza, Sanofi, and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., REGENXBIO Inc., Cobra Biologics, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Brammer Bio, FinVector Vision Therapies, uniQure N.V.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is anticipated to dominate the global viral vector manufacturing market over the forecast period, followed by Europe. Europe is also a major regional market, driven by the strong life sciences industry in the region. The UK, Germany, and France are likely to be major regional markets over the forecast period.

North America is the major regional market for viral vector manufacturing due to the mature and widespread life sciences sector in the region. The increasing access to genetic therapy is expected to be a major driver for the global viral vector manufacturing market. The U.S. is likely to be a major regional market for viral vector manufacturing.

The Asia Pacific market for viral vector manufacturing is also likely to grow over the forecast period at a strong growth rate. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are likely to play an important role in the market’s growth in the region.

