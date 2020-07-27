Wireless Display Market Major Growth Strategies Followed by Size, Share, Trends, Emerging Technologies and Sales Revenue Analysis by Forecast 2023

Market Overview

As per the recent study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global wireless display market is set to witness 11% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Wireless display technology is witnessing a boom despite being at its nascent stage. The technology is gaining traction owing to its slew of advantage. Fastly, the technology greatly reduces large cohorts of dangling wires. Wireless display offers superior content viewing and is finding application in various industries. Wireless display facilitates streaming of multimedia content, which audio, video and images. The latest versions also support streaming of software applications. Such factors are driving the popularity of wireless display.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5056

Growing usage of web-based interfaces along with the rising user base of tablets, smart TVs and smartphones is proving an impetus to the market. Moreover, faster product penetration in commercial sector is creating growth avenues for market players. Other factors such as rising popularity of on-demand entertainment and the arrival of diverse display technologies are influencing the market growth.

Global Wireless Display Market: Competition Analysis

Some of the top-notch companies operating in the global market for wireless display include Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.), Belkin International, Inc. (U.S), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Roku, Inc. (U.S.), Actiontec Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Cavium, Inc. (U.S.), NETGEAR Inc. (U.S.) and Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Industry Highlights

ScreenBeam a prominent company with expertise in wireless display technology has reportedly opted for Celeno’s CL2447 Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band chip for developing its latest enterprise-grade ScreenBeam wireless display and collaboration solutions. Celeno is a renowned manufacturer of managed Wi-Fi solutions.

Global Wireless Display Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on offering, technology protocol and application.

On the basis of offering, the market has been segmented into services, software and hardware. On the basis of technology protocol, the market has been segmented into DLNA, AirPlay, WiDi, WirelessHD, Google Cast, Miracast and others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into commercial and consumer. The commercial segment covers digital signage, healthcare, corporate & broadcast, education, government and others. The commercial segment is projected to demonstrate a healthy growth in the foreseeable future. The segment is expected to remain highly profitable in 2019 and beyond. This can attribute to the rising level of awareness among consumers about commercial wireless displays. These displays are witnessing a relatively faster uptake due to their widespread commercial applicability.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wireless-display-market-5056

Global Wireless Display Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). In terms of revenue, North America accounts for a massive chunk of share. Additionally, North America represents the largest market for wireless display and the trend is likely to continue throughout the assessment period. The market growth in the region can be linked with several factors such the prowess in the US in display technology. Moreover, presence of massive consumer base in countries such as the U.S. and Canada makes the region an attractive destination for market players. In North America, the market has benefited from the fast adoption of display technology. Moreover, the growing application of display technologies in various industrial verticals in the region. The North America wireless display market is led by the U.S. Factor such as presence of cutting-edge infrastructure in region is viewed as one of the prominent factors driving the market growth. North America is followed by Europe and APAC respectively. The APAC market is expected to post a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]