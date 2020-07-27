Mask Alignment System Market 2020 Global Analysis Report by Industry Size, Share, Current Trends, Emerging Technologies, Top Vendor Strategies, Sales Revenue and Forecast 2023

Top Drivers and Main Challenges

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects that the global mask alignment system market is likely to demonstrate a growth rate of 10% from 2017 to 2023, which is the forecast period.

Over the years, the mask alignment system has gained significant grounds with strong support from the semiconductor industry. One of the top factors shaping the mask alignment market can be the accelerated demand for nanosensors, which boosts the demand for semiconductor integrated chips for numerous applications. Several applications of mask alignment system include consumer electronic devices, communication systems, storage devices and sensor and detectors, which can help the market to expand considerably in the following years.

Furthermore, application of mask alignment system in analyzing the health of the building and in weather condition forecasting is resulting in market growth. Nanosensors enjoy high demand in the market, as they help deliver data about a building and bridges by pinpointing any early symptoms of the situation of the structure. Nanosensors help study the faults including internal stresses, concrete corrosion and cracks, various and other physical forces.

There is stiff competition between renowned players in the mask alignment systems market, with the highest concentration of top semiconductor foundries in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. These companies are presented with a host of growth opportunities, given the development of latest technologies like 3D packaging systems coupled with the mounting demand for biomedical electronics as well as electronic devices.

Top Players

Top players responsible for the growth of the global mask alignment system market are Vistec Electron Beam GmbH (Germany), E V Group (Austria), Bruker Corporation (USA), Aixtron SE (Germany), Neutronix Inc (USA), SÜSS MicroTec AG (Germany), ASML Holding (Netherlands), Veeco Instruments, Inc (USA), Applied Materials Inc (USA), to name a few.

Market Segmentation

All the facets and aspects of the global mask alignment system market have been thoroughly considered by MRFR experts in their latest report. The segmental analysis includes application, end user and type.

The application-wise segments in the market are light-emitting diode (LED) devices, micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) devices and compound semiconductor.

Depending on end-users, the market can be split into integrated device manufacturer, memory chip manufacturer and foundry/factory.

Type-wise, the market includes semi-automated system as well as fully automated system.

Regional Insight

The global mask alignment system market has been regional split into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, in addition to the rest of the world (RoW).

APAC holds the highest potential of becoming the leading market for mask alignment system, given the highly established market for semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing in the region. The highest revenue-generating countries in the region are Japan, Taiwan and China. India has been identified as one of the strongest markets for mask alignment system in the region, on account of technological advancements as well as the burgeoning population. The presence of a large number of renowned corporations coupled with the quick adoption of new technologies among consumers can leave a profound impact on the regional market in the forthcoming years.

North America is the second-biggest market for mask alignment system, thanks to technological advancements in countries like the United States of America (USA) as well as Canada. These countries are known for the use of highly advanced and emerging technologies, which boosts the use of mask alignment to a great extent. The new trend of replacing prominent lighting systems in homes as well as commercial spaces with LED devices is also influencing the market size in the region. Mexico is another significant market in the region, with growing number of players that are striving to expand their customer base.

Although the market for mask alignment system in Europe is limited, it is showing steady growth and can achieve considerable growth rate in the near future. The highly lucrative markets in the region include Germany, the United Kingdom (UK) and France. The RoW region consists of Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). RoW as a market is observing decent growth, backed by rapid infrastructure development coupled with technological advancements.

