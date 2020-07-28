Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Non-Dairy Creamer Market

Non-dairy creamer fats are the primary ingredients in the non-dairy creamers derived from hydrogenated vegetable oils. Manufacturers in the non-dairy creamer fats industry are using premium-grade fat replacers made using hydrogenated vegetable oils for non-dairy creamer applications. The availability of a wide range of fats with varying melting points provides an array of fat replacers as per the desired application. Hydrogenated vegetable oil is majorly utilized in the food processing industry, followed by the cosmetic & personal care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In the food industry, hydrogenated vegetable oils are used widely for baking, pan-frying and deep-frying in processed foods, dairy and chocolate products. In the dairy sector, non-dairy creamer fats are used as substitute fats in coffee whiteners and skim milk powders.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21317

Globally, the market for non-dairy creamer fats is likely to be driven by the growing vegan population and the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance & milk allergies worldwide. Today, almost 70% of the world population is lactose intolerant and thus, the demand for plant-based fat ingredients is expected to increase during the forecasted period.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=21317

Non-dairy creamer fats serve as the major ingredient in non-dairy creamers and the degree of hydrogenation alters some of the physical properties of these creamers, which define the overall taste & nutrient profile. The market for non-dairy creamers witnesses high demand from the HoReCa sector (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés) and residential end-use. The rising demand for non-dairy creamers has surged the demand for non-dairy creamer fats among manufacturers globally. Hydrogenated vegetable oils/fats or over here, non-dairy creamer fats are derived from varied plant-based sources and provide an edge over animal-based sources of fats for the vegan and lactose intolerant population worldwide.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global (Food & Beverages) Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frozen-fish-amp-seafood-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-70-bn-by-2030-growing-demand-for-healthy-foods-to-generate-novel-opportunities-tmr-817169168.html

Some of the market participants in the global non-dairy creamer fats market identified across the value chain include Cargill Incorporated, Centra Foods, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Evonik Dr. Straetmans GmbH, Andritz Group and Interra International, among others.

Robust research & development activities and participation in events are among the core strategies of manufacturers and are expected to influence the demand for non-dairy creamer fats from end-use industries.

About AS :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.