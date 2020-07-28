Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2030

Di(2- ethylhexyl) phthalate: Introduction

Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthlate (DEHP) is added to plastics as a plasticizer to make them flexible. DEHP is a colorless, oily organic chemical with a slight odor. DEHP is used in fabricating plastic products such as wall coverings, tablecloths, floor tiles, furniture upholstery, shower curtains, garden hoses, swimming pool liners, rainwear, automobile upholstery & tops, packaging film & sheets, medical tubing, and blood storage bags.

(DEHP is also known as bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate or dioctyl phthalate (DOP). Plastics usually contain 1% to 40% of DEHP. It is also utilized as a hydraulic fluid and as a dielectric fluid in capacitors.

DEHP doesn’t evaporate easily and can easily bind to dust particles present in air. Overuse of DEHP in plastic products causes DEHP to enter and pollute the air, water, and soil by being released from industrial settings and plastic waste disposal sites. DEHP can easily bind to dust particles present in air as well as soil, which can further pollute groundwater. DEHP has several regulation in numerous countries such as Taiwan, France, and Denmark and in some states of the U.S. due to its possible cancer causing agent in the human body.

The annual global production of DEHP stands at 2 million tons. DEHP not only functions as a plasticizer but also has plays a role as an apoptosis inhibitor and an androstane receptor agonist.

Several key players involved in the production of DEHP, such as BASF SE, has launched an environment- and health-friendly non-phthalate plasticizer, a replacement of DEHP

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of Global Market , request a PDF brochure here.

Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate: Application Segment

DEHP is extensively utilized as a plasticizer, which helps increase elasticity of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plastics. DEHP forms a non-covalent bond with plastics, which can be easily released in the presence of heat or regular cleaning of the products. DEHP has a wide range of applications in medical devices such as blood and intravenous solution bags, catheters, tubing for dialysis and intravenous solutions, oxygen masks, and urine and colostomy bags. By 2005, almost 40 % of DEHP produced in the U.S. was used in medical devices. Approximately 30% of DEHP is used for consumer products and another 30% for building products.

DEHP can be employed as a plasticizers in consumer and building products such as tablecloths, shower curtains, furniture, automobile upholstery, imitation leather, garden hoses, floor tiles, swimming-pool liners, sheathing for wire and cable, rainwear, shoes, toys, dolls, and food packaging materials

DEHP is also extensively used as a plasticizer for non-PVC materials such as polyvinyl butyral, natural and synthetic rubber, chlorinated rubber, ethyl cellulose, and nitrocellulose

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77513

Key Drivers of Di(2- ethylhexyl) phthalate Market

Demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) kits has increased drastically in recent times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. PPE kits consists of garments used to protect health care workers or any other persons to get infected. The kit comprises face protection, goggles and mask or face shield, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, rubber boots. Limited amount of DEHP is utilized to make those PVC plastics in PPE kits more flexible. Increase in demand for PPE kits is also likely to boost the demand for Di (2- ethylhexyl) phthalate in the near future.

DEHP are also employed in the pipe, wire & cables industry. PVC pipes dominate the market globally and DEHP is used in the production of PVC pipes. Demand of PVC pipes is higher as compared to their alternatives such as steel, copper, concrete, and Iron pipes. Rise in construction activities around the world is projected to boost the consumption of PVC pipes, wires & cables and in turn fuel the demand for Di(2- ethylhexyl) phthalate in this industry.

Key Restraints of Di(2- ethylhexyl) phthalate Market

Usage of DEHP as a plasticizer has been declining due to environmental and health concerns due to the potential toxicity from DEHP. The U.S. Congress has permanently banned three types of phthalates, including DEHP, in amounts more than 0.1% in children toys and other children products. Inhalation, digestion, and dermal contact are the primary routes through which DEHP can enter into the human body and animals, which can drive the cases of hepatocellular carcinomas.

Based on the report published by Commission’s Scientific Committee on Toxicity, Ecotoxicity and the Environment (CSTEE), the European Union has prohibited the use of four phthalates in consumer products since 1999. The four chemicals—butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP), di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), dibutyl phthalate (DBP), and diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP)—are associated with toxic effects on human reproductive health. Furthermore, the Government of Taiwan has enforced a stringent ban the use of DEHP in children toys. In July 21, 2018, the EU voted unanimously to extend the ban on those four chemicals.

In 2012, France become the first country to prohibit the usage of DEHP in the production of medical devices, and in pediatrics, neonatal, and maternity wards in hospitals.

All the regulations on DEHP enacted by some developed and developing countries mentioned above are hampering the sales of DEHP

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate market include:

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical

UPC Group

Eastman Chemical Company

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

Perstorp Holding AB

Hongxin Chemical

Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical

Hanwha Chemical

Guangdong Rongtai

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-home-devices-market-to-expand-at-growth-rate-of–12-cagr-from-2019-to-2027-to-reach-us-157-bn-through-2027-transparency-market-research-301000227.html