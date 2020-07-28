Xanthohumol Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2030

Xanthohumol Market: Introduction

Xanthohumol is a flavonoid antioxidant molecule extracted from the female flowers of the hops plant. It has chemopreventive and antineoplastic properties. It is used in the prevention of various degenerative diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Xanthohumol offers several health benefits. For instance, it helps regulate fat metabolism and storage. It also helps modulate triglyceride and cholesterol levels as well as maintain glucose and insulin levels in human body.

Xanthohumol is 200 times stronger than resveratrol, an antioxidant found naturally in red wine. It also helps protect against free radicals compared to antioxidants present in green tea and red wine.

Xanthohumol has numerous preventive effects on more than 60 types of cancer occurring in humans. These include leukemia, lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. Xanthohumol prevents the activity of cyclooxygenase and lipoxygenase; and helps eliminate diseased bacteria, viruses, and fungi. It also reduces skin acne.

Xanthohumol is found in alcoholic beverages such as beer and belongs to a class of compounds that supports the level of bitterness and flavor of hops

Key Drivers of Xanthohumol Market

According to the information published by the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death all around the world, with around 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Low and middle class income countries accounted for almost 70% of these deaths. Tobacco causes 22% of cancer deaths. Alcohol consumption, high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity are the primary factors for around one-third of cancer deaths. Hepatitis, human papilloma virus (HPV), and other cancer causing infections are constitute approximately 25% of cancer deaths in middle income countries. The number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030 as per the information published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Increase in cancer cases in low and middle income countries is anticipated to drive the demand of xanthohumol during the forecasting period.

Xanthohumol in hops is believed to have anti-restenotic effects. It can help relax blood vessels and improve blood circulation. Xanthohumol also helps lower danger against cardiovascular diseases. This is one of the significant drivers of the xanthohumol market.

Consumers are increasingly using herbal and medicinal products owing to the rise in concern about the side effects of chemicals in cosmetics. Xanthohumol is primarily used in shampoos, moisturizer creams, and sunscreen cream. Increase in disposable income of individuals is estimated to boost the demand for cosmetics products. This, in turn, is projected to propel the demand for xanthohumol, one of the key ingredients of cosmetics, in the near future.

Xanthohumol Market: End-use Industry Segment

Based on end-use industry, the global xanthohumol market can be divided into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others. Xanthohumol has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties help in treating acne and other facial diseases. Xanthohumol is an antioxidant that is primarily used in sunscreen, which reduces UV damage to skin. Xanthohumol is also used as a main ingredient in whitening skin care products.

Xanthohumol is found in beer in a limited amount. Xanthohumol has no brewing value, as it does not help in modifying beer flavor. However, it does offer potentially significant human health benefits. It possesses strong anti-inflammatory, antioxidative, and anticarcinogenic properties. It prevents the metabolic activation of procarcinogens, and helps in stopping the growth of tumor at an early stage. Generally, lager beer consists of 0 to 30 parts per billion (ppb) xanthohumol, while more heavily hopped ales and porters have 100 to 700 ppb xanthohumol. The amount of xanthohumol obtained by drinking beer is negligible, while isoxanthohumol is found at 100 times higher levels than xanthohumol in beer. Heavily hopped beers may contain 800 ppb to 3,500 ppb of isoxanthohumol, which has numerous medicinal benefits.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Xanthohumol Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global xanthohumol market include:

BioVision, Inc.

Axen Bio Group Sp. z o.o.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Xi’an Sonwu Biotech

Organic Herb

Xi’an Hao-Xuan Bio-Tech

Xi’an Arisun ChemPharm

Xian Sost Biotech

Xian Plant Bio-Engineeringa

