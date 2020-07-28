C5ISR Market 2020 Advanced Technology In- Depth Industry Overview Will Boost Considerable Development Prospects By -2030

C5ISR: Introduction

C5ISR stands for command, control, communication, computers, combat, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance

C5ISR is a system that integrates information received from operational and logistical forces and civilian agencies. It is helpful to understand and study a situation by generating operational awareness based on received information.

The received information enables the commander to undertake operational planning and thus gain a competitive edge over the opponents

The C5ISR system is a real time monitoring system and it can control all activities from one common location and has the capability to take decisions throughout the operation

The C5ISR system is used in various applications such as missile defense & radar, command & control, unmanned systems, and combat systems

Rise in Demand of C5ISR for Use in Defense Industry

C5ISR are largely used in the defense industry that enables commanders to make decisions in a timely manner which is helpful during war situations, as it is a reliable, accurate, and high performance system. The C5ISR system acquires information regarding target location, creates a common picture of the operational situation, and exchanges operational information in real time control

In the defense industry, a C5ISR system is used to provide the necessary information of a target location with the help of its tools that helps to perform military operations in complex operational scenarios of air, land, and sea

C5ISR plays a vital role in defense applications, owing to which developing countries invest heavily in defense equipment to attain a competitive edge over their opponents

Furthermore, adoption of technologically advanced surveillance and security systems enable countries to improve their defense infrastructure

Defense forces of developed countries sign contracts with companies that provide C5ISR systems for air, land, and sea. Thus, increase in focus to adopt C5ISR systems in the defense industry is expected to bolster the growth of the market

Demand for C5ISR systems for security and surveillance of defense applications is increasing as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the global C5ISR market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the C5ISR Market

In terms of region, the global C5ISR market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to dominate the global C5ISR market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of C5ISR operate in the region

Additionally, the U.S. government is increasingly focusing on strengthening its defense forces by adopting new technologies, which is expected to boost the C5ISR market in the region during the forecast period

The C5ISR market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global C5ISR Market

The global C5ISR market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for C5ISR. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global C5ISR market are:

BAE Systems

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

Reutech Radar Systems

L-3 Communications

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB Group

Thales Group

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Global C5ISR Market: Research Scope

Global C5ISR Market, by Type

Land

Airborne

Naval

Global C5ISR Market, by Application

Missile Defense & Radar

Command & Control

Unmanned Systems

Combat Systems

Global C5ISR Market, by Region