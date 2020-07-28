What’s So Trendy about E-commerce Analytics Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | Crazy Egg, Segment, SellerPrime, Shopify

The E-commerce Analytics Market is expected to reach +19% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2027. E-commerce analytics has gained major market traction across the globe, due to its capability of analyzing the huge data volumes flooding the retail industry. The retail analytics market is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to the emerging e-commerce trend across the retail sector. The new generation of highly informed and demanding customers are encouraging the retailers to adopt technologies that will satisfy the evolving demands.

Key Players in this E-commerce Analytics Market are: –

Crazy Egg, Segment, SellerPrime, Shopify, Looker, Yotpo, Kissmetrics, Heap, Brightpearl

The global E-commerce Analytics Market is explained in detail in this report, starting with a basic overview, which includes definitions and various specifics related to the raw materials used in manufacturing the market products. This section also includes a considered distinction of major and minor factors that influence this market. The summary includes a depiction of the value chain structure of the global industry and a status update for the different major regional segments of this industry. Further the report scrutinizes the several policies that regulate processes in this global market, specifically, the ones that are currently active, along with an analysis of the top news stories about the global industry.

In this study, the global market for E-commerce Analytics market has been analyzed on the basis of the type of the product, application, and the geography. Geographically, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa have been identified as the main regional. Region that has acquired the leading position in this market as is anticipated to remain so over the next few years. Other regions are also projected to witness healthy growth in the respective markets in the near future, states the research report.

Market Segment by Type, covers

o Basic

o Advanced

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

o Large Enterprise

o SME’s

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of E-commerce Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

