The global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market size was 800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1290 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants. Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software is the Property Management Software used in Multi-family and HOA (Homeowners Associations) field.

On the basis of type, the Multi-family and HOA Property Management Software market is segmented into On-Premise Type and Cloud-Based Type. The Cloud-Based PMS segment is expected to grow faster in the future.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Yardi Systems

RealPage

Entrata

MRI Software

CoreLogic

AppFolio

Chetu

Syswin Soft

Property Boulevard

Buildium

Rockend

Console Group

PropertyBoss Solutions

Infor

ResMan

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise Type

Cloud-Based Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Rental Properties

Homeowners Associations

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Manufacturers

Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

