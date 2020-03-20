The global Construction Project Management Software market size was 1030 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Construction Project Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Construction Project Management Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2132047

Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

At present, the market is developing rapidly and the key players include Viewpoint, Inc, Odoo S.A, GLODON, CMiC and Procore etc.

Construction Project Management Software are mainly used in General contractors, Building owners, Independent construction managers.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint, Inc

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2132047

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, split into

General Contractors

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-Contractors

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-construction-project-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Construction Project Management Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Project Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Construction Project Management Software Manufacturers

Construction Project Management Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Construction Project Management Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Construction Project Management Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Construction Project Management Software

1.1 Construction Project Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Construction Project Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Construction Project Management Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Installed-PC Software

1.3.2 Installed-Mobile Software

1.3.3 Cloud-based Software

1.4 Construction Project Management Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 General Contractors

1.4.2 Building Owners

1.4.3 Independent Construction Managers

1.4.4 Sub-Contractors

Chapter Two: Global Construction Project Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Construction Project Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Aconex Ltd

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Construction Project Management Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Procore

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Construct

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155