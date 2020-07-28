Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market, Size, Share, Trends, Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

DelveInsight’s “Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a highly prevalent complaint associated with significant adverse effects on health, workplace and academic performance, absenteeism, and overall health and safety. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness treatment is based on the underlying cause of the condition. Traditionally, amphetamine-like stimulants (i.e., dopaminergic release enhancers) have been used for clinical management to improve the disease, along with tricyclic antidepressants, which have been used as anticataplectics.

The underlying cause of the disease determines the type of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness treatment given to the patients. These include non- pharmacologic approaches; pharmacologic treatments (sympathomimetic agents; caffeine); Central Nervous Stimulants [Methylphenidate (Ritalin, Ritalin SR, Methylin, Methylin ER), Mixed Amphetamine Salts (Adderall IR, Adderall XR), Dextroamphetamine (Dexedrine, Dexedrine SR), Lisdexamfetamine (Vyvanse)] and another rapid eye movement (REM) sleep medications.

In the case of sleep apnea, a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine can be used. Medication can also be recommended to patients who are suffering from narcolepsy to make them remain awake. Shift workers may also benefit from medication if adjusting sleep habits does not help, or if rotating schedules make it challenging to sleep sufficiently. In case of failure, behavioural changes to improve sleep, medication may be an option.

