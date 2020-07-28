Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2027

Light-gauge steel framing

Light gauge steel frames can be used throughout a structure, including load-bearing exterior walls, non-load bearing interior walls, floor joists, curtain walls, and roof trusses.

In modern techniques of construction, users tend to opt for light gauge steel frames owing to its lightweight and recyclable property. In addition, it is found to be cost effective and minimal time consuming in the formation of civil structures as compared to traditional clay, stone, or brick.

The light steel frame structure system is usually used in residential and industrial construction such as office buildings, steel structure workshops, warehouses, and stadiums. Rapid growth in the construction sector across the globe is likely to boost the growth of the global light gauge steel framing market.

Rising Dependency on Light Gauge Steel Framing

Light gauge steel framing structures are gaining popularity in a wide range of construction activity across the globe. It has a long self-seismic period, and the effect of the seismic load is small, which is beneficial in resisting earthquakes. Implementation of stringent government laws and regulations regarding the usage of advanced civil engineering techniques in the construction sector has encouraged the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. These frames are made from 60% recycled steel which is used in a variety of roofing, modular structure design, and infill walling applications; it is found to be attractive among users as it is pollution-free and a source of raw material for green building technology. This is expected to lead to growth of the light gauge steel framing market across the globe in the future.

Rapid Growth in Construction Sector

Light gauge steel framing is widely used in building infrastructure, shopping malls, schools, hospitals, and offices. In recent years, with the rising cost of timber and wood, demand for light gauge steel framing has grown at a rapid pace in various industrial, public, residential, and commercial building construction owing to its high durability and cost effectiveness. Increasing investment by governments and the private sector in construction activity is expected to drive the global light gauge steel framing market. Several multinational players and government bodies are investing huge amounts in construction. This is also influencing the growth of the light gauge steel framing market.

Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of the Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market

The global Light gauge steel framing market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the light gauge steel framing market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the light gauge steel framing market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The light gauge steel framing market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

