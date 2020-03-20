The ‘ LENDING TECHNOLOGY (LENDTECH) market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, LENDING TECHNOLOGY (LENDTECH) market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, LENDING TECHNOLOGY (LENDTECH) market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

In the LENDING TECHNOLOGY (LENDTECH) Market, Key Players:

– Blend

– Fiserv

– Finastra

– Lending Solutions

– Nelito Systems Ltd.

– Q2 Software

– Tavantas

The Global LENDING TECHNOLOGY (LENDTECH) Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

LendTech Market Research By Deployment

– On-premises

– Cloud-based

On the basis of deployment mode, the global LendTech market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the low-cost availability as well as its user-friendly nature.

LendTech Market Research By Organization Size

– SMEs

– Large Enterprises

On the basis of organization size, the global LendTech market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. SMEs are expected to grow at a significant rate due to the low-cost availability of lending technology, thereby resulting in increased scalability and rapid deployment.

LendTech Market Research By Type

– Syndicated Lending

– Commercial Lending

– Consumer Lending

– Mortgage Lending

Based on type, the market is segmented into syndicated lending, commercial lending, consumer lending, and mortgage lending. Among these, syndicated lending and commercial lending will have a significant contribution during the forecast period 2019-2025, predominately due to the non-stringent lending policies when compared to financial institutions and demand for quick sources of funding.

LENDING TECHNOLOGY (LENDTECH) Market: Insights

The global LendTech market will grow at a rate of over 24% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market for LendTech is predominantly driven by the increasing penetration of the Internet and the rapid adoption of technology by all levels of lending service providers. Increasing adoption of cloud services and automation in the lending process is resulting in reduced cost, rapid implementation, and ease of lending processes.

According to the LendTech market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global LendTech market in 2018. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and increasing adoption of lending technology by the lending corporations to enhance customer’s buying experience, this region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of LendTech solutions for reforming the lending landscape and growing number of start-ups catering to most of the financial areas, including banking, insurance, lending and wealth management.

LendTech Market Research Benefits



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the lending technology (LendTech) market. LendTech enables lenders to adopt technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain, to enhance the lending process. The mortgage industry is expected to benefit significantly from lending technology, owing to the execution of transparent loan agreements for personalized loans.

The new lending technology empowered by cloud and automation is reforming loan origination, thereby enhancing efficiency to the process. However, the high cost of deployment, as well as the stringent lending regulations, will create a challenging environment for the LendTech market growth.

The deployment of cloud services will enable lenders to implement the loan origination software (LOS) without the requirement for extra on-premise investments in IT infrastructure and operational overhead, and also will be accessible to lenders irrespective of the location. Similarly, automation enables the rapid processing of loan applications efficiently and precisely by evaluating data collected from the loan application. It is expected that lenders will leverage these lending technologies and result in gaining a competitive advantage in the current fast-paced lending environment.

The growing adoption of new-age technologies, such as AI, will further boost the adoption of lending technology. This adoption is resulting in reduced cost of operations and ease in the lending process. There are several FinTechs in the market that are developing and using lending technology. Prosper, which is a peer-to-peer lending company, allows borrowers and lenders to collaborate and provides new-age lending technology benefits, including affordable rates, good terms, and evaluation, which are not dependent only on credit score.

Currently, many LendTech players are offering several solutions that are being used across lenders globally. The report discusses the market in terms of deployment, type, organization size, and regions. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges and drivers impacting the market growth.

Informational Takeout from the Market Study:

The report LENDING TECHNOLOGY (LENDTECH) matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market plans for different clear tools. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This segment of the LENDING TECHNOLOGY (LENDTECH) report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global LENDING TECHNOLOGY (LENDTECH) Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Research Methodology:

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

