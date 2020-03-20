The ‘ ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The global online payment fraud detection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

UPTO 30% OFF ON SINGLE USER PDF: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR161

In the ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION Market, Key Players:

Ingenico’ CyberSource’ NuData Security’ RSA Security’ and Worldpay

ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION Market: Insights

Global Online Payment Fraud Detection Market – Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecast up to 2025

Widespread adoption of technologies including card-chip and new digital channels are emerging resulting in fraudsters becoming more adaptive and collaborative with the nature of financial fraud which is growing rapidly. Increasing internet penetration and digitization across emerging and undeveloped economies are driving the growth of online payment fraud detection market across the globe. Hence financial institutions’ merchants’ and payment service providers are adopting the artificial intelligence (AI) technology for managing their online payment fraud incidents and reducing fraud losses’ thereby enhancing customer experience.

The global online payment fraud detection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The aim of this report is to define’ describe’ segment’ and forecast the global online payment fraud detection market on the basis of solution’ mode’ and regions. In addition’ the report helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. The report is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information’ data analysis’ and insights about the market’ development’ and implementation for an effective marketing plan.

Integration of AI in online payment fraud management solutions is one of the key factors that has influenced the implementation of online payment fraud detection solutions by several institutions. Cognitive systems help in data analysis and provide actionable insights to meet customer demands. Furthermore’ increasing complexity in online frauds is forcing banks and other institutions to deploy several new fraud management solutions to reduce noise level in the system and meet the customer expectation. Machine learning’ predictive analytics’ and artificial intelligence technologies are in demand and major number of acquisitions in the recent years were associated with these technologies and these technologies will dominate the investment patterns in the coming years.

The global online payment fraud detection market is categorized based on the presence of diversified small and large vendors. CyberSource’ Ingenico’ RSA Security’ and Worldpay are among the key vendors increasing their global footprint in this space. However’ various vendors such as IPQualityScore and SIMILITY are competing with them in the global market by providing solutions at a competitive price with customized product offering. The market growth is fueled by key vendors entering into strategic partnerships with suppliers and third-party vendors in the ecosystem to increase the global footprint and customer service capabilities.

Fraud analytics is the fastest growing technology in the global online payment fraud detection market owing to the increasing adoption of AI in online payment fraud detection solutions. Continuous advancements in technologies is leading fraudsters to use sophisticated tools resulting in challenging environment for enterprises to prevent themselves from fraud incidents. Hence’ due to the need for real-time information’ vendors have introduced technology-based online payment fraud detection solutions’ which are more capable and intelligent.

North America is having the largest market share in the application segment of the global online payment fraud detection market primarily due to availability of huge volumes of data being generated from multiple sources and the need to analyze these datasets for decision making. Mobile banking has become a popular way for money transactions hence’ frequently targeted by the fraudsters.

The competitive landscape is a mix of established vendors and niche vendors including Ingenico’ CyberSource’ NuData Security’ RSA Security’ and Worldpay. Mergers & acquisitions’ alliance formations’ and strategic partnerships will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Few of the key happenings are detailed below:

> In March 2019′ Worldpay has announced its expansion in Australia and New Zealand. The first is the opening of two sales offices in Australia and the second is the expansion of its global footprint in New Zealand after obtaining a local license for acquiring card payments

> In May 2019′ Ingenico has launched LinkPlus’ a simple and secure solution for businesses which handles payments over the phone

Get a Sample Report for more Expert and Official insights: @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR161

Informational Takeout from the Market Study:

The report ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market plans for different clear tools. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This segment of the ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Get Free PDF Brochure of this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR161

Questions answered in the ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION market research report:

What is ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION?

2. What is the global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION market size?

3. What are the market driving factors behind the global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION market?

4. What are the market trends and forecast for the global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION market?

5. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION market segmentation by product?

6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION market segmentation by connectivity technology?

7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION market segmentation by application?

8. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION market segmentation by geography?

9. Which are the major global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION manufacturers?

10. Which are the major global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION companies?

Note: This table of contents is part of a published report. As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Research Methodology:

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=IR161&pub_code=RO-022

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe ONLINE PAYMENT FRAUD DETECTION sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/