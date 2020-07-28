InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Medication Error Reporting Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-medication-error-reporting-market-assessment/

Medication errors are one of the most preventable causes of patient injury although the occurrence of such errors varies extensively as a result of differing definitions and methodologies. Medication errors can occur at any point of the medication-use system and it can be broadly categorized into Knowledge Based Error, Rule Based Error, Action Based Error, and Memory Based Error. Detailed analysis of medication errors can assist healthcare professionals and managers to identify why medication errors occur and provide insight into how to make improvements to prevent or reduce them.

Patient safety is one of the most important factors in almost all major healthcare systems across the globe. Increasing incidence of medical errors, and rising need to adhere to regulatory guidelines is primarily driving the market growth. Growing need to curb growing health care costs and increasing awareness of patient safety are anticipated to fuel the demand for the product in developing countries. Moreover, Information technology plays vital role in prevention and reduction of medical errors in healthcare organizations, emphasizing increased patient safety. Emergence of such technologies serving numerous healthcare organizations meet the new healthcare paradigm is expected to drive the market growth.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has registered more than 100,000 U.S. reports each year associated with an assumed medication error. FDA has issued numerous guide lines to assist producers design their drug labels, labelling, packaging, and select drug names in a way to eliminate risks that can contribute to medication errors. For instance, in 2016, FDA issued a final guidance titled, Safety Considerations for Product Design to Minimize Medication Errors.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-medication-error-reporting-market-assessment/

The Medication Error Reporting market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, Medication Error Reporting producers in local as well as international market.

Global Medication Error Reporting market reports cover prominent players such as The Patient Safety Company, Datix Ltd, Health Catalyst Inc., QUANTROS, Inc.- Merged with RL Datix, Clarity Group, Inc., Smiths Medical, Inc., Verge Solutions, LLC, Prista Corporation, TapRoot Systems, Healthicity, LLC, Riskonnect Inc., Smartgate Solutions, Riskqual Technologies – (A part of Thoma Bravo LLC), Conduent Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-medication-error-reporting-market-assessment/

Market Segments

Global Medication Error Reporting Market Based on Error Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 Knowledge Based Error Rule Based Error Action Based Error Memory Based Error

Global Medication Error Reporting Market Based on Occurrence Mode (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 Hospitals Community Pharmacies Multinational Retail Groups

Global Medication Error Reporting Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Medication Error Reporting market

To receive industry overview and future trends Medication Error Reporting market

To analyse the Medication Error Reporting market drivers and challenges

To get information on Medication Error Reporting market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in Medication Error Reporting industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-medication-error-reporting-market-assessment/

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact US:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ