InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

Antibiotics are considered as an essential part of veterinary medical care routinely used to prevent and treat bacterial disease. Antibiotics that inhibit the growth of or kill bacteria are playing a vital role in managing the health animals. These drugs are referred to as ‘growth promoters’. The different applications of antibiotics in food animals have been described as therapeutic use, prophylactic use, and subtherapeutic use. The antibiotics routinely given to livestock and poultry in feeds include Anti-parasitic, Anti-Bacterial, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, among Others. Global Veterinary antibiotics market is driven by end-use verticals consisting of dairy, meat industry applications. The increasing consumer’s preference for diverse dairy products and the rise in companion animal ownership is expected to increase the demand. Increasing animal disease outbreaks along with Increasing initiatives concerning animal health and welfare is anticipated to further strengthen its demand over the forecast period.

In Sept 2019, FDA announced guidance on medically important antibiotics in animals. This new draft guidance states that antibiotics should be used only when necessary to treat, control, or prevent disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires veterinary oversight external representation for the use of medically-important antibiotics in food animals.

The Veterinary Antibiotics market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, Veterinary Antibiotics producers in local as well as international market.

Global Veterinary Antibiotics market reports cover prominent players such as Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Crystal Pharma, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Huvepharma AD, Eli Lilly Company, Elanco, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac, Zoetis, Inc., Inovet Group, Dopharma, and Other Prominent Players.

Market Segments

Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 Anti-parasitic Anti-Bacterial Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Others

Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market Based on End-use (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 Dairy Farm Poultry Farm Others

Global Veterinary Antibiotics Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Veterinary Antibiotics market

To receive industry overview and future trends Veterinary Antibiotics market

To analyse the Veterinary Antibiotics market drivers and challenges

To get information on Veterinary Antibiotics market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in Veterinary Antibiotics industry

