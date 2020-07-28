InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Spirulina Beverages Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

Spirulina is a most widely used blue-green micro-algae for food and nutrition. It is commonly known as food supplement or as an active ingredient in functional foods and beverages due to its remarkable nutrient profile. Spirulina is considered as the most nutritious, concentrated wholefood source found in nature. It is composed of 60% highly digestible vegetable protein, has extremely high concentrations of beta carotene, vitamin B-12, iron and trace minerals. Potential applications include sports beverages, energy drinks, energy soft drinks, fruit juices, low calorie fruit and vegetable juice drinks, and low-fat soy milk. In the last few years, Spirulina has gained significant importance in the health and fitness sector. it is considered as an ideal food supplement and an immune booster on account of its high nutrient and protein content. Owing to factors such as increasing number of numbers of health-conscious consumers, rising disposable income and changing lifestyle. Increasing concerns regarding obesity and health awareness are Increasing importance of plant-based beverages along with changing consumer preference towards more healthy, nutritious beverages is expected to accelerate the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for food supplement and rising focus on healthy diets to boost the Immune System is further expected to generate considerable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The Spirulina Beverages market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, Spirulina Beverages producers in local as well as international market.

Global Spirulina Beverages market reports cover prominent players such as Algama Foods, Prolgae Spirulina Supplies, Smart Chimp, Tavelmout Corporation, Sol-ti (JuiceDelivery, LLC), EuyouAngel, Minimalist Baker Recipes, Unicorn Superfoods, Athletic Greens, Nested Naturals Inc., Earthrise spirulina, SCOTBIO, Cyanotech Corporation, now health group Inc., Naturya, and Other Prominent Player.

Market Segments

Global Spirulina Beverages Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 Solid Beverage Liquid Beverage

Global Spirulina Beverages Market Based on Distribution Channel Mode (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 Hypermarket and Supermarket Online Retail Others

Global Spirulina Beverages Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

