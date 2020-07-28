InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

Alcohol-based RTD (ready to drink) describes any alcoholic drink sold pre-mixed usually either in bottles or cans. There has been a notable rise in the number of premixed, specifically fruit flavored and spirit based alcoholic soft drinks and pre-mixed alcoholic beverages on the global market. These beverages commonly include beer, whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, and more with varieties of flavors such as citrus, berries, tropical, spices. The global RTD alcoholic beverages market is witnessing significant demand owing to the increasing consumer preference for low alcoholic beverages, convenient canned formats, easy availability of premium quality spirits. Moreover, New product development and Introduction of new flavours and blends of premixed drinks with innovative packaging are projected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The RTD Alcoholic Beverages market is fragmented with presence of various players that operates in local as well as international market. Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages market reports cover prominent players such as Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Bacardi Limited, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Suntory Holdings Limited, Brown-Forman, Heineken N.V., Diageo plc., Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., Molson Coors Brewing Company, Black Magic Beverages, LLC, Manchester Drinks, Loverboy, Simple Skiff Beverages, LLC (Ohza Mimosas), The SHS Group and Other Prominent Players.

Market Segments

Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Base Type

Whiskey

Rum

Vodka

Gin

Others

Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Packaging Types

Bottles

Cans

Others

Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Distribution Channels

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Global RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Region

Europe

Germany

Poland

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview

Financial Performance

Key Development

Latest Strategic Developments

