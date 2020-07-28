Electrophysiology Devices Market Research By Growth, Competitive Methods And Forecast To 2027

Electrophysiology Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

The global electrophysiology devices market was valued at US$ 5,271 Mn in 2018. The global electrophysiology devices market is projected to register a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled, ‘Electrophysiology Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027′.

Expansion of the healthcare industry, increase in healthcare expenditure, government initiatives, rise in product approvals, and increase in patient population are projected to augment the global electrophysiology devices market from 2019 to 2027. North America and Western Europe are likely to account for prominent shares in the global electrophysiology devices market, owing to the advancements in healthcare and products, and business expansion by various electrophysiology devices market leaders.

Development of healthcare infrastructure and high medical expenditure by governments in emerging markets such as China and India are likely to boost the electrophysiology devices market in Asia Pacific at a CAGR of around 9.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Rising Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Expected to Propel the Electrophysiology Devices Market

Arrhythmias is a major indication for the need of an electrophysiology examination. Globally, rising incidences of different types of arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, ventricular tachycardia, and atrial tachycardia, are playing key roles in boosting the electrophysiology devices market.

The geriatric population, and people with high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and other cardiovascular diseases are at high risk of developing arrhythmias. This factor is likely to boost the electrophysiology devices market.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the ‘Sign Against Stroke in Atrial Fibrillation’ campaign, atrial fibrillation is a highly common arrhythmia, which affected more than 2.6 million people in the U.S., around 6 million in Europe, and nearly 8 million in China, in the year 2016.

It has been predicted that this toll is likely to increase 2.5 times by 2050, due to the influence of the globally rising geriatric population and changing lifestyle-related diseases. These factors are expected to boost the demand for electrophysiology devices at present, as well as in the near future.

Prominent Electrophysiology Devices Market Players – Biosense Webster, Inc., Abbott, Medtronic plc, and Boston Scientific Corporation

The electrophysiology devices market report also provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global electrophysiology devices market. These include Biosense Webster, Inc., Abbott, Medtronic plc, and Boston Scientific Corporation. Increase in mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and new product launches are expected to drive the global electrophysiology devices market during the forecast period. Additionally, strong product portfolio, high brand recognition, and strong geographic presence are expected to boost the electrophysiology devices market during the forecast period.

