Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market : Global Industry Analysis, Forecast 2030

Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Introduction

Respiratory infections are caused by virus, bacteria, and other microbes, which further infect the respiratory system including the lungs, throat, and airways. Spread of infections is often through mucus and saliva that is usually expelled when the person sneezes, coughs, or laughs. Few of the germs are also spread though droplets that spread through air and also spread through travelling, which causes respiratory infections. Furthermore, some people can be infected by touching the remaining microbes on the surface, or touching contaminated hands. Various respiratory infectious diseases include Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), pneumonia, influenza diseases, tuberculosis, whooping cough (Pertussis), enterobius, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Recent pandemic resulting into widespread COVID 19 infections across the globe is a major factor that is estimated to boost the demand for diagnosis during forecast period. As per current statistics, in April 2020, 6.08 million people across globe were infected with COVID 19 diseases, and this is likely to impact the need for rapid diagnostics testing. is likely to boost the respiratory infectious diagnostics market during forecast period.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Rise in prevalence of respiratory infectious diseases, such as Coronavirus diseases, MERS, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, tuberculosis, pertussis, and influenza, is projected to drive the global respiratory infectious disease diagnostics market. According to data published in January 2020, 2519 laboratory-con?rmed cases of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), were reported, which includes 866 associated deaths globally. Majority of cases reported were from Saudi Arabia (2121 cases), including 788 related deaths with a higher fatality rate of 37.1%. Moreover, the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has driven the demand for faster diagnosis. According to statistics, in May 2020, there were around 6.08 million COVID-19 cases reported globally, which boosts the need for early diagnosis of diseases.

Rapid rise in burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema, asthma, and other lung diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, is estimated to boost the respiratory infectious disease diagnostics market. Furthermore, rising lower respiratory infectious disease drives the need for early detection, which further drivers the demand for diagnostics tests.

North America to Lead Global Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

In terms of region, the global respiratory infectious disease diagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is projected to dominate the global respiratory infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period due to an increase in burden of COVID-19, well-developed health care infrastructure, and increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, flu diseases, whooping cough, and other respiratory infections. Adoption of rapid diagnostics tests for faster diagnosis of respiratory infectious diseases is another key factor that is anticipated to augment the respiratory infectious disease diagnostics market in the region. As per CDC statistics, in May 2020, the Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase (RT)-PCR Diagnostic Panel is efficient in detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus in respiratory specimens. The USFDA also offered its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for this test in February 2020.

Europe was the second-largest market for respiratory infectious diseases followed by Asia Pacific, owing to the rising prevalence of COPD disease in the region. For instance, according to the European Respiratory Nurses Association (ERNA), 259,000 people die of COPD each year in the EU. Moreover, rising cases of COVID 19 in Italy, Spain, the U.K. and other countries across Europe is boosting the need for diagnosis of respiratory infectious diseases across the region. In Feb 2020, with respect to rising COVID diseases, the molecular diagnostics tests, serology tests, and antigen tests have been approved for faster diagnosis of the COVID 19 disease. This is anticipated to boost the market in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

The global respiratory infectious disease diagnostics market is fragmented, owing to the presence of a large and small number of players. Major players operating in the global respiratory infectious disease diagnostics market are:.

Global Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Research Scope

Global Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type

Coronavirus Infections

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)Pneumonia

Influenza diseases

Tuberculosis

Whooping Cough (Pertussis)

Enterovirus

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Others

Global Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Diagnostics Test Type

Rapid diagnostic TestsLateral-flow immuno chromatographic tests and small panels

Multiplex molecular panels

Imaging Tests

Antigen Detection Assays

Rapid Immunoassays

Direct Fluorescent Antibody Tests

Serological Tests

Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests(PCR)

Others

Global Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Respiratory Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region

North AmericaU.S.

Canada

EuropeGermany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia PacificChina

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin AmericaBrazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & AfricaGCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

