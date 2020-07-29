InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Corneal Topographers Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

The global corneal topography market size was valued at US$ 628.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2020 to 2028. In recent years, Imaging techniques of the cornea are evolving rapidly, principally on account of recent advances in refractive surgery. Corneal topography a computer-assisted video keratography (CAVK) device provides a detailed description of various curvature and shape characteristics of the cornea. Topographers can be small-cone or large-cone Placido disc systems or slit-scanning devices. A wide range of corneal topographers including Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Placido, Scheimpflug, Ray Tracing, LED Triangulation among others offer a detailed description of various curvature and shape characteristics of the cornea.

Increased prevalence of ophthalmic diseases will bolster the product demand over the forecast period. corneal topography is projected to exhibit high gains over the forecast period on account of significant drivers, including growing geriatric population along with mounting incidence of numerous ophthalmic disorders such as refractive errors, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, etc. Moreover, growing preference for laser refractive error correction procedures and increasing usage of contact lenses is expected to remain another key driving factor.

The Corneal Topographers market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural Corneal Topographers providers in local as well as international market.

Global Corneal Topographers market reports covers numerous prominent players like Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, NIDEK CO., LTD., Topcon Corporation, Essilor, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Tomey Corporation, Optikon 2000 SpA, Tracey Technologiesm, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Agfa Healthcare, Imalux Corporation, OPTOPOL Technology S.A, Ninepoint Medical, Novacam Technologies Inc., Agiltron Incorporated, Shenzhen MOPTIM Imaging Technique Co., Ltd., Oct Medical Imaging Inc., Heliotis AG, Phoenix Research Labs, Thorlabs Inc., Michelson Diagnostics, Leica Microsystems, Optovue and other proiment players.

Market Segments

Global Corneal Topographers Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Placido Scheimpflug Ray Tracing LED Triangulation Others

Global Corneal Topographers Market Based on Application End-user (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Hospitals Ophthalmology Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Corneal Topographers Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

