The global drug-coated balloons market size was valued at US$ 600.3 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2020 to 2028. The drug-coated balloon (DCB) has emerged as an advanced medical tool in the arsenal of interventional cardiology devices. It supplies antiproliferative drugs to local arterial tissue by single prolonged coated balloon angioplasty inflation, and avoids restenosis, leaving no implant behind. A wide range of drug-coated balloons has been developed for coronary and peripheral applications and evaluated recently in preclinical and clinical studies with encouraging results.

In Feb 2015, Boston Scientific Corporation and C. R. Bard, Inc. announced that Boston Scientific will distribute the Lutonix® 035 Drug Coated Balloon Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Catheter (Lutonix DCB) in the United States under a limited distribution agreement reached with Bard.

Growing technological advancements in interventional procedures along with augmented demand for less invasive surgeries is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increased incidence of Peripheral and coronary artery diseases worldwide, expanding geriatric pollution with cardiovascular diseases and rising investments in research and development activities for the treatment of peripheral and coronary artery diseases are expected to witness the significant growth during the forecast period.

The Drug-Coated Balloons market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural Drug-Coated Balloons providers in local as well as international market.

Global Drug-Coated Balloons market reports covers numerous prominent players like Medtronic, BD, Koninklijke Philips, B. Braun Melsungen, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific, Opto Circuits (India), Acotec Scientific, AR Baltic Medical, Acrostak, Biosensors International Group, Cardionovum, Concept Medical, ENDOCOR, Hexacath, iVascular SLU, M.A. Med Alliance, Minvasys, Orchestra BioMed, QT Vascular, RD Global-Invamed, Surmodics, Terumo, Wellinq, and Other prominent players.

Market Segments

Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Drug-Coated Balloons for Peripheral Artery Disease Drug-Coated Balloons for Coronary Artery Disease Drug-Coated Balloons for Other Indications

Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market Based on Application End-user (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Hospitals Cardiac Catherization Labs Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Drug-Coated Balloons Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

