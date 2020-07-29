InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global CBD Oil Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for CBD Oil is expected to record a promising CAGR during the period of 2019-2028. CBD is extracted from Marijuana and Hemp plants and can be used as an oil, with a growing worldwide acceptance of its nutritional and health benefits. CBD oil is also marketed as a key ingredient in food or beverages, cosmetics, personal care products, and dietary supplements.

Increasing applications of CBD oil in Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, and Cosmetics is encouraging prominent manufacturers to innovate their product offering. For instance, In June 2020, BRITISH CANNABIS has introduced a range of CBD oils named ACCESS CBD. Such cases of product innovation are anticipated to boost demand for CBD oil across numerous industry verticals, thereby accelerating market growth.

However, at present, the CBD industry has been significantly affected by COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown situation across globe including all the regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the Word.

The CBD Oil market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural CBD Oil providers in local as well as international market.

Global CBD Oil market reports cover prominent players like Medical Marijuana, CV Sciences, Aurora Cannabis, Canntrust, Connoils, Pharmahemp d.o.o, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, Charlotte’s Web, BRITISH CANNABIS, Canopy Growth Corporation, Tilray, Elixinol, Hemp Me, Hudson Valley Hemp LLC., Green Roads, Royal CBD, Moon Mother Hemp Company, King CBD, Inc, Gaia Botanicals, LLC, Canazil, Kazmira, Spring Creek Labs, Isodiol International Inc, HempLife Today, and Hemp Oil Canada Inc and other prominent players.

Market Segments

Global CBD Oil Market by Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Hemp Oil Marijuana Oil

Global CBD Oil Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Pharmaceuticals Food and Beverages Cosmetics Others

Global CBD Oil Market Based on Distribution Channel Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Online Retail Others

Global CBD Oil Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

