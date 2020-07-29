InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Female Pelvic Implants Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

The global female pelvic implants market size was valued at US$ 104.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2020 to 2028.

Pelvic implant is a woven synthetic implant used to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. Several types of implants are generally used in the procedure includes Vaginal Mesh Implants, Vaginal Sling, and Vaginal Graft Implants. It is projected that Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) are common conditions affecting women worldwide and are associated with significant morbidity and impact on quality of life.

In 2016, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced vaginally inserted surgical mesh implants for the treatment of prolapse, moving them from Class II to Class III. This states that post–market approval (PMA) must be approved from the FDA before such devices may be positioned on the US market.

The demand for pelvic implant is likely to witness a strong growth on account of increasing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence across the globe. The global pelvic implant market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to rising awareness among women regarding in the treatment of Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP). The demand is further strongly driven by the significant rise increasing health care expenditure across various emerging regions along with augmented number of ongoing research and development activities.

The Female Pelvic Implants market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural Female Pelvic Implants providers in local as well as international market.

Global Female Pelvic Implants market reports covers numerous prominent players like Johnson & Johnson, Coloplast A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc), Boston Scientific Corporation, pfm medical ag, Cook Medical, Betatech Medical, Dipromed Srl, Promedon Group, Caldera Medical, Cousin Biotech, THT bio-science, DynaMesh / FEG Textiltechnik, American Medical Systems, and ABISS and other prominent players.

Market Segments

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028 Vaginal Mesh Implants Vaginal Sling Vaginal Graft Implants

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market Based on Indication Type (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028 Pelvic Organ Prolapse Stress Urinary Incontinence

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market Based on End-user (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028 Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Specialty Clinics



Global Female Pelvic Implants Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028

