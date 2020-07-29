InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Body Contouring Devices Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for body contouring devices was valued at US$ 1,207.5 Mn in 2019 and recording an exponential CAGR of 17.0% during the period of 2020-2028. Body-contouring is a process with several types of procedures performed to shape the body which involves surgical excisions, liposuction, implantation, injection of fillers, and in rare instances other modalities. It is principally performed for cosmetic process and following to weight loss surgery improve the overall appearance and body image. Contouring of the body comprises shaping of the neck, torso, breasts, hip, abdomen, and extremities. At present, current technological advancements in body-contouring techniques have encouraged the study of ultrasound technology considered as a potential non-invasive alternative for lifting, tightening, and reducing small areas of undesirable fat.

Growing prevalence of obesity across globe along with introduction of non-invasive and minimally invasive methods is poised to experience high growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the market is expected to have a positive impact over the forecast period owing to growing aesthetic consciousness, increased awareness about cosmetic surgeries and rising technological advancements in the field of body contouring.

The Body Contouring Devices market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural Body Contouring Devices providers in local as well as international market.

Global Body Contouring Devices market reports covers numerous prominent players like Alma Lasers, Cutera, CynoSure, DEKA, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, Lumenis, Syneron Candela, Solta Medical, Venus Concept, Zeltiq, Erchonia Medical, Inc., LPG systems, Invasix Ltd, and UltraShape Ltd.

Market Segments

Global Body Contouring Devices Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Minimally Invasive Body Contouring Devices Laser-Assisted Liposuction Devices Radiofrequency Assisted Liposuction Devices Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction Devices Power Assisted Liposuction Devices Non-Invasive Body Contouring Devices Radiofrequency Energy Devices High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices Cryolipolysis Devices Global Body Contouring Devices Market Based on Application End-user (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Hospitals Clinics Spa’s Global Body Contouring Devices Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.S. Canada Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



