The global stress urinary incontinence (SUI) market size was valued at US$ 473.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2020 to 2028. Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) is a health condition of involuntary leakage of urine during activities that upsurge pressure inside the abdomen and push down on the bladder, such as coughing, sneezing, running, or heavy lifting. SUI devices are designed to prevent urinary leakage, usually for women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Stress Urinary Incontinence treatment options include various devices such as Vaginal inserts, including incontinence pessaries and incontinence tampons, Artificial Urinary Sphincter (AUS), Pelvic Floor Muscle Stimulator, Injectable Urethral Bulking Agents/Injections

The market is primarily driven by growing number of geriatric population and rising prevalence of hysterectomy across globe. The market is further expected to show positive impact owing to large pool of women having early symptoms of menopause along with increasing research and development in health care industry. Expanding number of obese populations and growing awareness among women is projected to show significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The Stress Urinary Incontinence Device market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, Stress Urinary Incontinence Device providers in local as well as international market.

Global Stress Urinary Incontinence Device market reports covers numerous prominent players like Coloplast A/S, Contura Ltd., Laborie, Inc. (Cogentix Medical), Atlantic Therapeutic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services. Inc., BD, CooperSurgical, Inc., MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC., Cousin Biotech, Caldera Medical, Betatech Medical, FEG Textiltechnik mbH, Affluent Medical, pfm medical ag, Betatech Medical, Caldera Medical Inc., Neomedic International, UROMED, and Zephyr Surgical Implants.

Market Segments

Global Stress Urinary Incontinence Device Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Sling Systems

Vaginal Pessary Devices

Artificial Urinary Sphincter (AUS)

Pelvic Floor Muscle Stimulator

Injectable Urethral Bulking Agents/Injections

Global Stress Urinary Incontinence Device Market Based on Application End-user (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028

Hospitals

Gynaecological Clinics

Homecare Settings

Global Stress Urinary Incontinence Device Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028

Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast 2018-2028

