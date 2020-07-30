Covid-19 Impact on Feed Enzymes Market Factors : Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments

feed enzymes market meticulously studies the dynamics of this industry with respect to market trends, forecasts, and growth inhibitors and impellers. The report takes a close look at the feed enzymes market of the future to help market participants brace for change. The demand-supply dynamics are measured using accurate and reliable tools, thus enabling our analysts to offer a bird’s eye view of the global market for feed enzymes. The report on the globalmeticulously studies the dynamics of this industry with respect to market trends, forecasts, and growth inhibitors and impellers. The report takes a close look at the feed enzymes market of the future to help market participants brace for change. The demand-supply dynamics are measured using accurate and reliable tools, thus enabling our analysts to offer a bird’s eye view of the global market for feed enzymes.

To facilitate detailed analyses, the report divides the market into segments and sub-segments. This multi-level study of the feed enzymes market enables us to offer a granular view of the market forces that really matter. The key products in the global feed enzymes market are protease, phytase, and non-starch polysaccharide enzymes. Each of these products is studied at the global as well as regional levels. Gaining a perspective of past market trends and their future role is equally important, which is why this report offers an analysis of historical data. Each key driver and inhibitor mentioned in the report is examined individually, and supplemented with a number of charts, figures, graphs. The market research report on the global feed enzymes market offers market estimates for the period 2012 to 2018.

Overview of the global feed enzymes market

Animal feed enzymes have, to a large extent, underpinned growth in the global market for animal feed, especially in the backdrop of increasing meat consumption worldwide. The use of enzymes is central to the quality of animal feed because they accelerate biochemical reactions that help improve the nutritional value and quality of feed. For the most part, the feed enzymes market is composed of non-organic products. These are used as additives to supplement the growth of animals, and improve their resistance to diseases and infections.

Over the last few years, many countries have banned the use of antibiotics in animal feed. This has shifted demand towards feed enzymes, which are both rich in nutrition and environment friendly.

All of these factors are collectively contributing to the rapid and continued growth of the animal feed enzymes market, which is further estimated to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period of this report. Livestock breeders and farmers are increasingly turning towards feed enzymes as a solution to mitigating the outbreak of various diseases. Yet, a chief inhibitor to growth is the rising cost of raw material is pushing up the prices of feed enzymes. Despite this, non-natural feed enzymes are regarded as a cheaper alternative to natural feed products by many farmers and breeders. This factor will prove favorable to the global feed enzymes market in the years to come.

Globally, the feed enzymes market has the largest consumer base in the European region, where pastures and livestock rearing still remains a key component of economies. In the near future however, markets in Latin America and Asia Pacific will be on an upswing and will create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the feed enzymes market.

Segmentation of the global feed enzymes market

The global feed enzymes market is segmented broadly on product types such as: protease, phytase, and non-starch polysaccharide enzymes. The most promising growth is expected to take place in the protease enzyme segment. This segment will overtake the currently-dominant non-starch polysaccharide enzymes segment, in revenue terms. In the Asia Pacific region, phytase is the most widely-used enzyme, and will continue to demonstrate strong growth over the forecast period.

The global feed enzymes market is further segmented by subtypes as: pectinase, xylanase, cellulase, mannose and a-glucanase.

By application, the feed enzymes market can be segmented as: aqua feed, swine feed, ruminant feed and poultry feed.

Companies mentioned in the global feed enzymes market research report

The global feed enzymes market lacks diversity, and is thus highly concentrated. Leading market participants include: BASF SE, AB Vista, Novozyme, Addiseo, and DuPont.

