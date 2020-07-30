Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Biogas Plant Market

The global biogas plant market would chart significant growth over the period 2019–2027 owing to factors such as robust government support and a favorable regulatory framework, among many others. The steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.3% would lead to an upward growth trajectory, thereby generating valuable opportunities of growth for players to tap into. The global Biogas Plant market volume is expected to reach a total number of 110,354 plants in 2027 from a total of 67,690 plants in 2018.

It is important to note here that the global biogas plant market is slightly fragmented and prominent names in the market include Ameresco, Inc., PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Scandinavian Biogas, Biofrigas Sweden AB, Swedish Biogas International, EnviTec Biogas AG, Air Liquide, among others.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17831

The Green Energy Push for Sustainable Living to Drive Global Biogas Plant Market Ahead

Biogas is reducing our dependence on fossil fuels which are limited in terms of availability. Thus, it comes with no surprise that dwindling oil reserves are contributing positively to the growth of biogas plant market. And, it is worth noting here that it is considered a viable alternative for more than just its easy availability. Having a low carbon footprint, biogas is a green fuel and thus quite in demand. Besides, as awareness regarding global warming catches up with more and more people like wildfire, the demand for biogas would only see a steeper, upward curve over the forecast period.

It is also worth noting here that there is a considerable move towards fueling transport vehicles with biogas and many nations have taken the lead such as France which has cities like Lille, which has been using biogas fuel for last 25 years. Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Lithuania are all quickly moving towards the fuel alternatives.

This demand for biogas for use as fuel, source of energy, would lead to increase in demand for biogas plants between 2019 and 2027

Buy Now:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=17831<ype=S

Asia Pacific Region to dominate the Global Biogas Plant Market Landscape

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region would witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to a number of factors such as increase in feedstock waste, other organic waste produced by household, and increase in government support to reduce imports and thus save valuable currency.

Other region that would show good growth statistics is Europe. The region is experiencing stringent emission norms which is not surprising considering the region is at the brunt of climate change. This is driving biogas consumption significantly, thereby propelling the global biogas plant market upward.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fuel-dispenser-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-2-bn-by-2030-rapid-urbanization-and-industrialization-to-drive-market-growth-tmr-895634563.html

Global Biogas Plant Market – Key Developments

In August 2018 , a subsidiary of the WELTEC BIOPOWER Group, Nordmethan GmbH, has taken over an insolvent anaerobic digestion plant which produces biogas from horse manure in Südergellersen, Lower Saxony

, a subsidiary of the WELTEC BIOPOWER Group, Nordmethan GmbH, has taken over an insolvent anaerobic digestion plant which produces biogas from horse manure in Südergellersen, Lower Saxony In November 2017 , WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH signed a contract for a biogas plant extension of Estancias del Lago’s (EDL) milk powder plant in Uruguay

, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH signed a contract for a biogas plant extension of Estancias del Lago’s (EDL) milk powder plant in Uruguay In March 2017, Evergaz announced the acquisition of two biogas plants in Germany. The two plants are located in Pessin and Dessau have a capacity of 1400 Nm3/h of biomethane and 950 kWe and have the particularity of carrying out a double recovery of biomethane injected into the network of natural gas and green electricity

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=17831

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.