InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Veterinary Digital Technology Device Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

The global veterinary digital technology market size was valued at US$ 750.9 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2020 to 2028. Integration of Digital technology in veterinary industry offers a inclusive system for diverse types of care setting along with custom features such as tracking and identification, behaviour monitoring and veterinary diagnosis. In veterinary industry, technological improvement continues to develop the level of care, affordability and accessibility have allowed more widespread integration into smaller practices, including diagnostic imaging.

In Aug 2019, BabelBark has added a two-way pet journaling function feature to its BabelVet, BizBark, and BabelBark smartphone applications, designed to streamline communication between veterinarians and pet owners.

The demand for Veterinary Digital Technology is likely to witness a strong growth on account of rapidly evolving animal industry across globe. Escalating animal health expenditure along with growing number of veterinary practitioners in developed regions, and development in the companion animal sector are anticipated to fuel the demand for the product in developing countries. Moreover, a significant rise has been observed in animal health expenditure, in the past five years. Thus, the rising adoption of various devices for tracking and identifying, monitoring behaviour, diagnosing medical problems, and safety and security is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Veterinary Digital Technology Device market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, Veterinary Digital Technology Device providers in local as well as international market.

Global veterinary digital technology device market reports covers numerous prominent players like Metamorphosis Partners, Advanced Animal Diagnostics, Inc., Babel Bark, Inc., SwineTech, Inc., inulogica, whiskerDocs, LLC, Fuzzy Pet Health, Quantified Ag, Pathway Vet Alliance, Anipanion, Linkyvet, TeleVet, Petriage, Inc., TeleTails, VetNOW, Airvet, Pawz Limited, Oncura Partners, PetPro Connect, VETOCLOCK, and VetCT.

Market Segments

Global Veterinary Digital Technology Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Companion Animal Digital Technology Telemedicine Telehealth Reminder Applications Trackers Wearables Platform Market Places Livestock/Production Animal Digital Technology Monitoring Devices Identification Devices Trackers Wearables Remote Sensors Digital Cameras Microphones Environmental Sensors Global Veterinary Digital Technology Device Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.S. Canada Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



