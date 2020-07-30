COVID 19-Global Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch Value and Volume/Unit Shipment Market Research Report 2020| Becton Dickinson, Baxter International, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and many more

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028”

Soft tissues are the tissues that support and connect the body, these comprise muscles, tendons, blood vessels, nerves, fascia, ligaments, fibrous tissues, etc. Soft tissue repair is the process of the replacement of injured tissue by active tissue in the body. The soft tissue repair procedure includes two major steps namely, repair and regeneration. The cardiovascular and soft tissue patch is a medical patch that helps to regenerate the damaged tissue and heal the wound. The growing number of surgical procedures such as hernia, cardiac surgeries, abdominal surgeries, etc. are boosting the demand for these patches globally. Additionally, growing research and development activities, for the development of advanced biomaterial patches are projected to propel the growth of cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patch market globally. The cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patch market is a segment based on product type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the global market is segregated into synthetic patch and biologic patch. The biologics patches are estimated to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. The high adoption of biologics for tissue regeneration is anticipated to propel the growth of the market globally.

The cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patch market is fragmented with presence of various players that operates in local as well as international market. Global cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patch market reports cover prominent players such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, BD (Becton Dickinson), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Aesculap, Inc. (a B. Braun company), Johnson & Johnson (Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.), Nurami Medical Nanofiber Technology, LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic, FOC Medical S.A., Admedus, Bone Bank Allografts, Braile Biomédica, Glycar SA Pty Ltd., Inc., CorMatrix, Inc., Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation, South America Implants S.A., and Lamed GmbH among others.

Market Segments

Global Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Product Type

Synthetic Patch

Biologic Patch Xenogeneic Patch Allogeneic Patch



Global Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Application

Cardiovascular Repair Cardiac Reconstruction Vascular Reconstruction

Soft Tissue Repair Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Thoracic Wall Reconstruction Dural Reconstruction Hernia Repair Others



Global Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Global Cardiovascular & Soft Tissue Repair Patch Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Region

Europe

Germany

Poland

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

