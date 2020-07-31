Disposable Face Mask Market Opportunities, Demand and Revenue Forecast to 2030

Disposable Face Mask Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global disposable face mask market. In terms of revenue, the global disposable face mask market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global disposable face mask market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global disposable face mask market would be largely driven by factors such as increase in healthcare services and rising health concerns. Rise in demand for N95 grade disposable face masks due to the current outbreak of COVID-19, use of personal protection equipment, and penetration in developing nations are set to drive the global disposable face mask market during the forecast period.

According to the disposable face mask market report, the product segment includes N95, N99, N100, P95, and others; the raw material segment comprises cotton, polypropylene, paper, and others; the securing method segment includes hook & loop, and knit; the layer segment includes 1 layer, 2 layer, 3 layer, 4 layer, and above 4 layer; the end use segment comprises personal and Industry (chemical, oil & gas, defence, pharma & food processing, medical & healthcare, and others); and based on distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline (mega & retail stores, pharma & drug stores, and others). In terms of product, N95 disposable face masks account for major share. Increase in spread of coronavirus in various countries contributes majorly to the expansion of this segment. The segment is projected to expand at a significant rate in the near future.

N95 disposable and surgical masks are popular among consumers and are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. Growing prevalence of COVID-19 at the global level is driving product sales in 2020. Cotton disposable face masks are popular among consumers due to the comfort factor. Companies are working on environment friendly disposable masks, which are 100% biodegradable.

In terms of end use, the personal segment accounted for 60.8% of the market share in 2019. Usage of disposable masks for industrial purposes is much lower than personal usage. In the industrial sector, companies prefer to use non-disposable P or R series face masks to protect the face from oil and other particles.

Disposable face masks eliminate the need for sterilization and helps in controlling cross contamination with other products. These masks are also cost effective which makes them an attractive option, thus driving demand. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for disposable face masks during the forecast period.