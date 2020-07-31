Impact of COVID-19 on Thermoplastic Enclosures Market

Thermoplastic enclosures are manufactured with high-quality halogen-free, recyclable polycarbonate or ABS plastic

Use of plastic in thermoplastic enclosure offers many advantages – it is lighter than steel, has very high impact-resistance, and any dents or bumps are not as noticeable in plastic as compared to steel

Thermoplastic enclosures have good resistance to chemical attacks and excellent insulating properties that makes it suitable for electrical and electronics enclosures

Additionally, machining and maintenance of thermoplastic enclosures is easy, and no special tools are needed

Thermoplastic enclosures are manufactured in compact size as well as in spacious size as per application requirement

Thermoplastic enclosures are used for various applications including push button enclosures, electronic and instrumentation enclosures, terminal enclosures and cable junctions, power distribution enclosures, MCB boxes, and surge arrest boxes.

Rise in Demand for Thermoplastic Enclosures for Use in Electrical and Electronics Fields

Thermoplastic enclosures are largely used in electrical industrial components and electronics components to deliver compact, robust, weatherproof, and insulated enclosures for difficult environments

Thermoplastic enclosures provide protection to electrical wiring and other components from chemical attack, corrosion, and environmental factors

Technological advancement in thermoplastic enclosures results in light weight, easy machining enclosures with normal tools, with good insulating properties

Moreover, thermoplastic enclosures play an important role for junction boxes which are integral parts of a circuit protection system where circuit integrity has to be provided for emergency lighting or emergency power lines

Furthermore, thermoplastic enclosures designed for electrical and industrial applications are rugged and dependable to withstand high flow of current

As a result of these factors, demand for thermoplastic enclosures for electrical and electronics applications is growing, which is expected to drive the global thermoplastic enclosures market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Thermoplastic Enclosures Market