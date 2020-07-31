Impact of COVID-19 on Thermoplastic Enclosures Market

- Thermoplastic enclosures are manufactured with high-quality halogen-free, recyclable polycarbonate or ABS plastic
- Use of plastic in thermoplastic enclosure offers many advantages – it is lighter than steel, has very high impact-resistance, and any dents or bumps are not as noticeable in plastic as compared to steel
- Thermoplastic enclosures have good resistance to chemical attacks and excellent insulating properties that makes it suitable for electrical and electronics enclosures
- Additionally, machining and maintenance of thermoplastic enclosures is easy, and no special tools are needed
- Thermoplastic enclosures are manufactured in compact size as well as in spacious size as per application requirement
- Thermoplastic enclosures are used for various applications including push button enclosures, electronic and instrumentation enclosures, terminal enclosures and cable junctions, power distribution enclosures, MCB boxes, and surge arrest boxes.
Rise in Demand for Thermoplastic Enclosures for Use in Electrical and Electronics Fields
- Thermoplastic enclosures are largely used in electrical industrial components and electronics components to deliver compact, robust, weatherproof, and insulated enclosures for difficult environments
- Thermoplastic enclosures provide protection to electrical wiring and other components from chemical attack, corrosion, and environmental factors
- Technological advancement in thermoplastic enclosures results in light weight, easy machining enclosures with normal tools, with good insulating properties
- Moreover, thermoplastic enclosures play an important role for junction boxes which are integral parts of a circuit protection system where circuit integrity has to be provided for emergency lighting or emergency power lines
- Furthermore, thermoplastic enclosures designed for electrical and industrial applications are rugged and dependable to withstand high flow of current
- As a result of these factors, demand for thermoplastic enclosures for electrical and electronics applications is growing, which is expected to drive the global thermoplastic enclosures market during the forecast period.
North America to Lead the Thermoplastic Enclosures Market
- In terms of region, the global thermoplastic enclosures market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- North America is anticipated to dominate the global thermoplastic enclosures market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of thermoplastic enclosures operate in the region
- Additionally, many well-established players based in North America are focusing on development of new technology in electrical products which is expected to boost the thermoplastic enclosures market in the region during the forecast period
- The thermoplastic enclosures market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.