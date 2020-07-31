Global JFETs (Junction Gate Field-effect Transistor) Market Size 2020 Industry Share, Strategies, Growth Analysis

JFET (junction gate field-effect transistor) is a type of field-effect transistor. It is a three- terminal semiconductor device that can be used as amplifier, electronically-controlled switch, or voltage-controlled resistor.

JFET consists of a channel of semiconducting material that acts as a resistor and through this channel a current flows, which is controlled by a voltage (electric field) applied to its gate

JFET is usually ON when there is no potential difference between its gate and source terminals

JFETs are voltage controlled devices, and key features of JFETs include a large input impedance and low noise

JFETs are available in three forms: through hole, surface mount, and bare die

JFETs are used in various applications such as buffer amplifiers, electronic switches, phase shift oscillators, and voltage regulators

Rise in Demand for JFETs for Use in Military Applications

JFETs are prominently used in military applications to control the flow of electric current in the electric switches

JFETs are used in various end-use applications in medical, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Switches used in choppers consist of an electronic switch that is useful for operations such as fast switching, low noise, and mid and high frequency designs, suitable for military applications.

Manufacturers of JFET systems are continually engaged in development of technologically advanced JFETs for use in military and automotive applications, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of the global JEFTs market during the forecast period

Increasing Use of JFETs for Use in Semiconductor Applications

JFETs are largely used in semiconductor product applications to control the flow of electric current in the circuit. For instance, JFETs are used in audio amplifier applications to provide low noise, low frequency, and audio solutions to voltage controlled resistors (VCR).

JEFTs play an important role in ultra-high input impedance applications as they are targeted for mid to high frequency designs. Thus, demand for JFETs for semiconductor applications is growing, which is expected to drive the global JFETs market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the JFETs Market