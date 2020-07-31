Global JFETs (Junction Gate Field-effect Transistor) Market Size 2020 Industry Share, Strategies, Growth Analysis

- JFET (junction gate field-effect transistor) is a type of field-effect transistor. It is a three- terminal semiconductor device that can be used as amplifier, electronically-controlled switch, or voltage-controlled resistor.
- JFET consists of a channel of semiconducting material that acts as a resistor and through this channel a current flows, which is controlled by a voltage (electric field) applied to its gate
- JFET is usually ON when there is no potential difference between its gate and source terminals
- JFETs are voltage controlled devices, and key features of JFETs include a large input impedance and low noise
- JFETs are available in three forms: through hole, surface mount, and bare die
- JFETs are used in various applications such as buffer amplifiers, electronic switches, phase shift oscillators, and voltage regulators
Rise in Demand for JFETs for Use in Military Applications
- JFETs are prominently used in military applications to control the flow of electric current in the electric switches
- JFETs are used in various end-use applications in medical, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Switches used in choppers consist of an electronic switch that is useful for operations such as fast switching, low noise, and mid and high frequency designs, suitable for military applications.
- Manufacturers of JFET systems are continually engaged in development of technologically advanced JFETs for use in military and automotive applications, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of the global JEFTs market during the forecast period
Increasing Use of JFETs for Use in Semiconductor Applications
- JFETs are largely used in semiconductor product applications to control the flow of electric current in the circuit. For instance, JFETs are used in audio amplifier applications to provide low noise, low frequency, and audio solutions to voltage controlled resistors (VCR).
- JEFTs play an important role in ultra-high input impedance applications as they are targeted for mid to high frequency designs. Thus, demand for JFETs for semiconductor applications is growing, which is expected to drive the global JFETs market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to Lead the JFETs Market
- In terms of region, the global JFETs market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global JFETs market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of JFETs operate in the region
- Additionally, many well-established players from Asia Pacific are focusing on technological advancement in semiconductor products, due to the growing opportunity, which is expected to boost the JFETs market in the region during the forecast period
- The JFETs market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.