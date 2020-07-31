InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Photoacoustic Imaging System Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028”

Photoacoustic imaging or optoacoustic imaging is a biomedical imaging modality based on the photoacoustic effect. Photoacoustic imaging provides multi-contrast, multi-scale imaging and biological features ranging from organelles to organs. In recent years, photoacoustic imaging has been rapidly gaining popularity and explored for biomedical imaging applications. The rising number of non-communicable diseases and the growing demand for non-invasive imaging are projected to drive the global market. Moreover, rising awareness for early disease diagnosis is also anticipated to boost the adoption of photoacoustic imaging system across the globe. The photoacoustic imaging system market is a segment based on product type, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the global market is divided into imaging systems and components. The imaging systems are projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segregated pre-clinical, analytics, and clinical. The rapidly expanding clinical applications of photoacoustic imaging including dermatologic imaging, breast imaging, carotid artery imaging, vascular imaging, gastrointestinal imaging, musculoskeletal imaging, and adipose tissue imaging is expected to propel the global market growth. In terms of end-use, the global photoacoustic imaging system market is divided into research institutions, hospitals, and specialty clinics. Hospital is the most dominating end-user amongst others. In hospitals, photoacoustic imaging is used in various clinical applications, such as radiology, cardiology, and interventional procedures.

The photoacoustic imaging system market is fragmented with presence of various players that operates in local as well as international market. Global photoacoustic imaging system market reports cover prominent players such OPOTEK LLC, InnoLas Laser GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics, Inc., iThera Medical GmbH, Kibero, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., EKSPLA, Seno Medical Instruments Inc., Teem Photonics, Verasonics, Inc., PA Imaging R&D B.V., TomoWave Laboratories, Inc., Vibronix, Inc., and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. among others.

Market Segments

Global Photoacoustic Imaging System Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Product Type

Imaging Systems

Components (Lasers and Transducers)

Global Photoacoustic Imaging System Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Application

Pre-clinical

Analytics

Clinical

Global Photoacoustic Imaging System Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By End-user

Research Institutions

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Global Photoacoustic Imaging System Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Region

Europe

Germany

Poland

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview

Financial Performance

Key Development

Latest Strategic Developments

