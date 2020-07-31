InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Photoacoustic Imaging System Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028”
Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-photoacoustic-imaging-system-market-assessment/
Photoacoustic imaging or optoacoustic imaging is a biomedical imaging modality based on the photoacoustic effect. Photoacoustic imaging provides multi-contrast, multi-scale imaging and biological features ranging from organelles to organs. In recent years, photoacoustic imaging has been rapidly gaining popularity and explored for biomedical imaging applications. The rising number of non-communicable diseases and the growing demand for non-invasive imaging are projected to drive the global market. Moreover, rising awareness for early disease diagnosis is also anticipated to boost the adoption of photoacoustic imaging system across the globe. The photoacoustic imaging system market is a segment based on product type, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the global market is divided into imaging systems and components. The imaging systems are projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segregated pre-clinical, analytics, and clinical. The rapidly expanding clinical applications of photoacoustic imaging including dermatologic imaging, breast imaging, carotid artery imaging, vascular imaging, gastrointestinal imaging, musculoskeletal imaging, and adipose tissue imaging is expected to propel the global market growth. In terms of end-use, the global photoacoustic imaging system market is divided into research institutions, hospitals, and specialty clinics. Hospital is the most dominating end-user amongst others. In hospitals, photoacoustic imaging is used in various clinical applications, such as radiology, cardiology, and interventional procedures.
Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-photoacoustic-imaging-system-market-assessment/
The photoacoustic imaging system market is fragmented with presence of various players that operates in local as well as international market. Global photoacoustic imaging system market reports cover prominent players such OPOTEK LLC, InnoLas Laser GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics, Inc., iThera Medical GmbH, Kibero, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., EKSPLA, Seno Medical Instruments Inc., Teem Photonics, Verasonics, Inc., PA Imaging R&D B.V., TomoWave Laboratories, Inc., Vibronix, Inc., and ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. among others.
Curious about this latest version of report?Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-photoacoustic-imaging-system-market-assessment/
Market Segments
Global Photoacoustic Imaging System Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Product Type
- Imaging Systems
- Components (Lasers and Transducers)
Global Photoacoustic Imaging System Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Application
- Pre-clinical
- Analytics
- Clinical
Global Photoacoustic Imaging System Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By End-user
- Research Institutions
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
Global Photoacoustic Imaging System Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Region
Europe
- Germany
- Poland
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Key Development
- Latest Strategic Developments
Why should buy this report:
- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Photoacoustic Imaging System market
- To receive industry overview and future trends Photoacoustic Imaging System market
- To analyze the Photoacoustic Imaging System market drivers and challenges
- To get information on Photoacoustic Imaging System market size value and volume forecast
- Major Mergers & Acquisition in Photoacoustic Imaging System industry
For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-photoacoustic-imaging-system-market-assessment/
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact US:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Pune, Maharashtra, India
Tel.: +1 718 593 4405
Email: [email protected]
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ