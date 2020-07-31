COVID 19-Global Polypectomy Snare Value and Volume/Unit Shipment Market Research Report 2020| Aohua Endoscopy, US Endoscopy (Steris PLC), Pauldrach Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Blue Endo, Carmonja, EMED, and many more

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Polypectomy Snare Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028”

Polypectomy snares contains a electrode of monopolar wire loop that is advanced beyond a plastic insulating catheter to surround the target tissue, which is then transplanted by electrosurgical and mechanical cutting as the loop is inserted into the catheter. Snares are made of braided or monofilament wires of various gauges. Moreover, these are manufactured in a wide range of shapes and sizes designed to match the anatomical specifications for the enclosure of a given lesion. The demand for polypectomy snare is rapidly increasing owing to the rising number of uterine and colon polypectomy procedures. The polypectomy snare market is a segment based on product type, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the global market is segregated into single-use polypectomy snares and reusable polypectomy snares. The single-use polypectomy snares are projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The high adoption of single-use polypectomy due to the no risk of cross-contamination is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market globally. In terms of end-use, the global polypectomy snare market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, and specialty clinic. Hospital is the most dominating end-user among others. The large number of polypectomy procedures is carried out in hospitals.

The polypectomy snare market is fragmented with presence of various players that operates in local as well as international market. Global polypectomy snare market reports cover prominent players such Aohua Endoscopy, US Endoscopy (Steris PLC), Pauldrach Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Blue Endo, Carmonja, EMED, Endo-Flex, ENDO-TECHNIK W. Griesat, Endo-Therapeutics, EndoChoice, EndoMed Systems, Healthcare Medical Changzhou, Jiangsu Kangjin Medical Instruments, Medi-Globe, Mednova Medical Technology, Ovesco Endoscopy, and Sejong Medical among others.

Market Segments

Global Polypectomy Snare Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Product Type

Reusable Polypectomy Snares

Single-use Polypectomy Snares

Global Polypectomy Snare Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Global Polypectomy Snare Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Region

Europe

Germany

Poland

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview

Financial Performance

Key Development

Latest Strategic Developments

