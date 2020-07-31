InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market size is valued at US$ 22,076.9 Million and it is expected to reach US$ XX Million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 15.6 % during the period of 2019-2028. By region, North America dominates the market with share of XX% of global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market.

PD-1/PD-L1, are a novel class of inhibitors plays a key role in cancer management treatment. PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors therapy is a specialized and targeted treatment which act via blocking the activity of PD-1 and PD-L1 immune checkpoint proteins from the surface of cells. The players involved in market are highly active to deliver value products complying the patient need. The companies in PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market invest considerably in research and development activities to develop highly advanced products. Increase in healthcare spending capacity and rise in demand for better quality of life is anticipated to support the market access for PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors. The healthcare spending in low income countries was recorded a significant rise of 7.8% annually. Similarly, in middle income countries, the health expenditure increased more than 6% annually, whereas it grew by 3.5% in high income countries.

According WHO report 2018, the five-year prevalence for cancer is estimated to be approximately 43.8 Million. Thus, growing volume of patient pool for cancer and rising need for targeted approach for treatment is anticipated to propel the market significantly.

The PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, natural PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors providers in local as well as international market.

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market reports covers numerous prominent players like Merck Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Eli Lilly and Company, Innovent Biologics, Inc., BeiGene, Junshi Biosciences Co., Biocad, 4D pharma plc., Agenus Inc., Calithera., Curis, Inc., Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Compass Therapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., MacroGenics, Inc., Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. , Moderna, Inc., MultiVir, Inc., NovoCure Ltd., NeoImmuneTech, Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, PrimeVax Immuno-Oncology Inc., Incyte Corporation, Trillium Therapeutics Inc., and other prominent players.

Market Segments

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Based on Drug Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Atezolizumab Avelumab Cemiplimab Durvalumab Nivolumab Pembrolizumab Sintilimab Others (Pipeline)

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Based on Application Disease Type (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 Colorectal Cancer Hodgkins Lymphoma Melanoma Merkel Cell Carcinoma Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Renal Cell Carcinoma Urothelial Bladder Cancer Others

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Latin America PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Middle East & Africa PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

