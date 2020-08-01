Cilastatin sodium is a chemical moiety that inhibits the human enzyme dehydropeptidase. It is clinically understood that renal dehydropeptidase is responsible for the degradation of imipenem antibiotic, hence it is used in combination with imipenem to prolong its antibacterial activity. It has a plasma protein binding of 40% and renal excretion of 98% respectively.

Lower respiratory tract infections are representing the largest market share in the clinical application segment for the cilastatin sodium market. According to the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) approximately, 3.2 million deaths occur across the globe annually making lower respiratory tract infections the 3rd leading cause of death. Urinary tract infection will be showcasing sturdy market growth during the forecast period on account of the rising water pollution in the urban areas due to a significant increase in urbanization. The availability of poor civic amenities in the slum areas and unhygienic conditions are the major risk factors associated with the occurrence of urinary tract infections.

Browse the full report Cilastatin Sodium Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/cilastatin-sodium-market

Hospital pharmacy is reigning the distribution channel segment for the cilastatin sodium market. The looming threat of microbial resistance and constant rise in the non-adherence to prescription medication across the globe makes it necessary for the accurate drug compounding of cilastatin sodium under the supervision of a registered hospital pharmacist. Retail pharmacy is expected to garner impressive market performance during the forecast period owing to the availability of affordable essential medicines due to government subsidy and its capacity to provide medicinal requirements to households residing in remote locations.

North America is currently dominating the geography segment for cilastatin sodium market growth. The rising prevalence of urinary tract infection primarily drives market growth in the region. As per the latest research citings presented by the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 40% of the women population in the United States are suffering from urinary tract infection. Furthermore, the nurturing regulatory environment provided by the USFDA for the sale and distribution of cilastatin sodium combination products further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is placed 2nd in the regional segment for the cilastatin sodium market on account of the rising prevalence of lower respiratory tract infection in the region. Additionally, the presence of major players such as Fresenius Kabi., Pfizer, Inc., Merck KGaA., Sandoz, Inc., provides a positive thrust to the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the cilastatin sodium market owing to the rising prevalence of bacterial septicemia and the flourishing generic drugs market.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of cilastatin sodium are Fresenius Kabi., Pfizer, Inc., Sandoz, Inc., Merck KGaA, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Taiwan Biotech., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of lower respiratory tract infections worldwide

Significant increase in the number of individuals suffering with urinary tract infections across the globe

Nurturing regulatory environment for the sale and distribution of cilastatin drug combinations further propels the market growth

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]