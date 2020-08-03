Helmet Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global helmet market. In terms of value, the global helmet market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030, owing to numerous factors regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global helmet market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global helmet market would be largely driven by the rise in participation in sports activities, biking and riding activities, and construction activities, which is expected to continue to boost the market during the forecast period.

According to the helmet market report, the type segment is divided into sports, moto, and safety. The sports segment is further divided into bike helmets, snowsport helmets, equestrian helmets, hockey helmets, mountaineering helmets, and other helmets. Moto segment is divided into roadbike helmets, MX helmets, and other helmets. Safety is split into industrial helmets, military helmets, police & fire squad helmets, and other helmets.

In terms of category, the helmet market is bifurcated into conventional helmet and smart helmet. Rapid increase in the demand for smart helmets from the high net-worth-population and sportspersons has created huge opportunity for helmet manufacturers worldwide. The smart helmet system is designed to be a solution for any motorbike rider who focuses on awareness and safety while driving.

Based on gender, the market has been categorized into male and female. In terms of price, the helmet market is segmented into low, medium, and high/premium priced helmets. In terms of design, the helmet market is classified into full face, half face, and open face helmets. Open face helmets hold a major share of the global helmet market.

Based on distribution channel, the global helmet market is segmented into online and offline. Companies are offering their exclusive range of helmets on company-owned websites and e-Commerce websites. The evolution in e-Commerce industry has created significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors to sell their products in various countries across the globe.

The helmet market is majorly driven by the MIPS technology, which helps to make strong and more secure helmets for end users. Helmet liners and little yellow MIPS stickers have become ubiquitous on helmets. In 2018, there were 78 helmet brands with MIPS, around 448 models on the road, and around 9.2 million helmets were sold. A rise in acceptance of helmets and other safety accessories to prevent fatal injuries is seen. These factors are projected to boost the helmet market during the forecast period. Moreover, rapid increase in the demand for smart helmets in the high end or premium target audience and sportspersons has created immense opportunity for helmet manufacturers across the globe.

Helmet Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific was the dominant and the fastest growing market for helmets in the year 2019. China and India are major helmet markets in Asia Pacific. Rapid increase in sale and production of two wheelers in China and India is projected to drive the demand for bike and road bike helmets in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, industrialization, rise in infrastructure development activities, implementation of strict rules & regulations regarding road safety, and various other standards are anticipated to increase the overall sale of helmets in the near future.

Helmet Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global helmet market include Arai Helmet, Bell Helmet, GIRO Sport Design, Headstrong, MT Helmets, SHOEI CO., LTD., SMITH, Skis Rossignol, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., STUDDS Accessories Ltd., Troxel Helmets, and uvex group.