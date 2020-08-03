Wire to wire Connectors Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players

Wire to wire Connectors Market: Introduction

Wire to wire connectors are equipment used to connect two or more number of wires together. These are removable or temporary; however, some can be permanent, depending on the application. These make electrical and electronic connection and repair easy.

Moreover, they allow flexibility and modification in design of electrical circuits. Wire to wire connectors are available in various sizes depending on the wire gauges and number of wires connected together. These are extensively utilized for various applications including high speed digital communication, instrumentation, satellite communication equipment (SATCOM), cable assemblies, test and measurement, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G wireless infrastructure, smart cities and agriculture, embedded computing, precision thin substrate mounting.

Additionally, wire to wire connectors are also used in diverse industries such as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and communications among others industries.

Rising demand of electricity in emerging economies in APAC

Significant increase in industrialization in emerging economies is fueling the demand for energy in different countries across APAC such as China, India, Japan and South Korea. Furthermore, demand for network and infrastructure required to transmit power is also rising. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for Wire to wire connectors during the forecast period.

Demand of wire to wire connectors anticipated to remain high owing to technological advancements in telecommunication industry

Expansion of the wire to wire connectors market can be attributed to the ubiquitous usage of data and signal transmission for facilitating the various process. Trend of integrating electronics devices in various industries is gaining traction at a significant pace.

Additionally, increasing demand of various consumer electronics and communication systems is expected to boost the global Wire to wire connectors market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market for Wire to wire

In terms of region, the global wire to wire connector market can be split into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Wire to wire connector market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the factors such as the demand for high-speed connectivity and transmission bandwidth and low and stable raw material cost required for the manufacturing. Countries, such as India, Japan and China are the major contributors for the APAC wire to wire connector market.

Wire to wire connector market in North America and Europe is likely to witness stagnant growth. This market in South America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to show sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Key Players in Global Market

The global Wire to wire connector market is consolidated in nature. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological developments and expansions to meet the growing demand for wire to wire connector. Moreover, manufacturers are entering partnerships for the development of innovative products and gain higher profit margins.

Wire to wire Connectors Market – Competition Landscape

In February 2019, AVX Corporation announced the launch of new 12–18AWG wire to wire connectors. These are designed to offer twist and pull extraction, strip and poke home insertion, and reliable wire retention.

In October 2018, RS Components announced the launch of 1.80 mm sealed wire to wire connectors. These connectors are designed to offer protection against liquid, dust, and dirt. They also fit into small spaces.

Key players operating in the global Wire to wire connector market include: