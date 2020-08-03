Automotive Digital Assistant Market Latest News, Cost Profit Structure and Market Share Till 2027

Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market: Introduction
- Automotive digital assistant is a system that acts as a primary interface between the driver and the vehicle
- Currently, a majority of vehicle accidents are caused due to distraction of the driver while driving, which may be due to usage of mobile phones while driving, searching for parking space, or searching for the gas station. The digital assistant plays an important role in eliminating driver distraction. The digital assistant provides the driver with forthcoming or approaching locations such as restaurants or gas stations. It also suggests the driver to maintain speed according to traffic conditions.
Key Drivers of Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market
- Rapid rate of adoption of new technologies, smartphones, and social media is fueling human dependence on digital technology. Rising digitization and automation has led to the demand for a virtual digital assistant in order to help cope with the current fast-paced lifestyle
- Intelligent Assistant is designed to understand drivers’ questions, process the query coupled with the status of ADAS obtained from Vehicle-data, and respond to drivers accordingly. The automotive digital assistant helps chart or pick the best route to reach the destination. The system can also understand any language.
Asia Pacific to lead global automotive digital assistant market
- In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the automotive digital assistant market in the near future. In India and China, OEMs are implementing this system at a rapid pace. Majority of OEMs based in Japan and South Korea have integrated the digital assistant in their latest and forthcoming models.
- North America & Europe, together, are expected to hold a leading share of the global automotive digital assistant market system market, as digital assistant technology is first adopted in developed countries and is gradually gaining popularity in developing countries. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand considerably due to advancement in technology.
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global automotive digital assistant market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
- Artificial Solutions
- Apple Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies co Ltd.
- Dragon Drive
- Next IT Corporation
- CX Company Corporation
- eGain Corporation
- Creative Virtual Ltd
- Codebaby Corporation
Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market: Research Scope
Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Type
- Face recognition
- Voice recognition
- Text to Speech
- Finger Print
Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Technology
- Conversational AI Based
- Rule Based
Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial vehicle
Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Autonomous Type
- Conventional Vehicle
- Semi-Autonomous vehicle
- Autonomous vehicle
Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by System
- Software System
- Hardware System
- Sensor
- Camera
- ECU
- Display
- Microphone
Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market