Automotive Digital Assistant Market Latest News, Cost Profit Structure and Market Share Till 2027

Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market: Introduction

Automotive digital assistant is a system that acts as a primary interface between the driver and the vehicle

Currently, a majority of vehicle accidents are caused due to distraction of the driver while driving, which may be due to usage of mobile phones while driving, searching for parking space, or searching for the gas station. The digital assistant plays an important role in eliminating driver distraction. The digital assistant provides the driver with forthcoming or approaching locations such as restaurants or gas stations. It also suggests the driver to maintain speed according to traffic conditions.

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market

Rapid rate of adoption of new technologies, smartphones, and social media is fueling human dependence on digital technology. Rising digitization and automation has led to the demand for a virtual digital assistant in order to help cope with the current fast-paced lifestyle

Intelligent Assistant is designed to understand drivers’ questions, process the query coupled with the status of ADAS obtained from Vehicle-data, and respond to drivers accordingly. The automotive digital assistant helps chart or pick the best route to reach the destination. The system can also understand any language.

Asia Pacific to lead global automotive digital assistant market

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the automotive digital assistant market in the near future. In India and China, OEMs are implementing this system at a rapid pace. Majority of OEMs based in Japan and South Korea have integrated the digital assistant in their latest and forthcoming models.

North America & Europe, together, are expected to hold a leading share of the global automotive digital assistant market system market, as digital assistant technology is first adopted in developed countries and is gradually gaining popularity in developing countries. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand considerably due to advancement in technology.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global automotive digital assistant market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Artificial Solutions

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Samsung Electronics Ltd.

Huawei Technologies co Ltd.

Dragon Drive

Next IT Corporation

CX Company Corporation

eGain Corporation

Creative Virtual Ltd

Codebaby Corporation

Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Type

Face recognition

Voice recognition

Text to Speech

Finger Print

Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Technology

Conversational AI Based

Rule Based

Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Autonomous Type

Conventional Vehicle

Semi-Autonomous vehicle

Autonomous vehicle

Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by System

Software System

Hardware System Sensor Camera ECU Display Microphone



Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Digital Assistant Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report: