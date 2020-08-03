Covid-19 acts as a positive element in the demand in Global Tunnel Lighting Market

Tunnel Lighting Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global tunnel lighting market. In terms of revenue, the global tunnel lighting market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global tunnel lighting market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global tunnel lighting market would be largely driven by factors such as increase in transport infrastructure and technological advancements. Rise in development of transport infrastructure, development of sustainable products to reduce carbon emission, developments in rural areas, the power sector, and government investment in infrastructure are set to drive the global tunnel lighting market during the forecast period.

According to the tunnel lighting market report, the type segment includes LED lighting, electrodeless lighting, incandescent lighting, fluorescent lighting, and others; the shape segment includes linear, round, square, rectangle, and others; the installation segment includes surface mounted, hanging, and recessed/side wall mounted; the application segment includes roadway tunnel, railway tunnel, mining tunnel, public work tunnel, and others. Based on type, LED lighting accounts for major share. Long life span, better lighting quality, and enhanced controllability offered by LEDs are the key factors driving its demand in the global market. The segment is projected to expand at a significant rate in the near future.

Request A Sample Copy Of The Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76868

The demand for tunnel lighting systems is projected to grow owing to increase in tunnel construction activities and efforts to upgrade the existing tunnel lights. Several manufacturers are continuously undertaking technological upgrades for better functionality of their products. Demand for new LED designs and features is continuously increasing in the market.

The presence of many manufacturers leads them to invest extensively in R&D and production equipment to remain competitive in the market. Companies are continuously finding a way to enhance product performance, reduce cost, and serve consumers in an efficient manner.

Political situations between nations has a significant impact on businesses around the world. Many manufacturers are looking for stable trade and regulatory environments between nations to do business. Manufacturers are also entering new markets to cater to new consumers and improve their distribution capabilities.

Sensors and cameras are becoming important in tunnel lighting fixtures. Manufacturers are now providing cameras with light fixtures for data gathering and tackling various transport network issues.

Tunnel Lighting Market: Prominent Regions

Europe holds major share of the global tunnel lighting market followed by Asia Pacific. Key players largely depend on geographical expansion, promotions, and technological advancements to cater to customer demand and gain a competitive edge in the global tunnel lighting market.

Europe accounted for approximately 35% share of the global tunnel lighting market in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Exponential growth in the population has resulted in increased road management, resulting in re-construction and new construction of several road tunnels and underpasses, which in turn have significantly contributed to the overall growth of the tunnel lighting market

Tunnel Lighting Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global tunnel lighting market include Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Aeon Lighting Technology Inc., Cree Inc., General Electric Company, Kenall Manufacturing, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zumtobel Group AG, NINGBO GOLDEN CLASSIC LIGHTING CO.,LTD., Schréder, and Thorlux Lighting.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76868

Global Tunnel Lighting Market: Segmentation

Tunnel Lighting Market, by Type

LED Lighting

Electrodeless Lighting

Incandescent Lighting

Fluorescent Lighting

Others

Tunnel Lighting Market, by Shape

Linear

Round

Square

Rectangle

Others

Tunnel Lighting Market, by Installation

Surface Mounted

Hanging

Recessed/Side Wall Mounted

Tunnel Lighting Market, by Application

Roadway Tunnel

Railway Tunnel

Mining Tunnel

Public Work Tunnel

Others

Tunnel Lighting Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants uses proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/