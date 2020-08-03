Toilet Surrounds Rails Market Analysis, Cost Structure, Key Players, Supply Chain relationship and Forecasts to 2027

Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market – Introduction
- Toilet surrounds & rails are assistance and support equipment installed on a toilet or close to the surroundings of the toilet to offer added support while sitting on or standing up from the toilet. Different types and sizes of toilet surrounds & rails are available in the market. Toilet surrounds & rails are available as fixed and movable. Both the types are used by people as per the requirement and circumstances.
High adoption rate of toilet surrounds & rails anticipated to drive the market
- High adoption rate of toilet surrounds & rails is projected to drive the market. Developed markets such as the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, and other countries in Europe use distinct types of toilet surrounds & rails for both residential and commercial purposes. This is projected to increase the demand for toilet surrounds & rails during the forecast period. Senior citizens and people who are handicapped are installing toilet surrounds & rails in their houses or they carry movable toilet surrounds & rails with them while travelling.
Increase in number of senior living communities and installation of toilet surrounds & rails in emerging economies anticipated to be an opportunity for manufacturers
- Rising awareness about the senior living concept and rapid increase in construction of senior living communities in emerging economies is projected to create significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of toilet surrounds & rails in the near future. Increase in installation of toilet surrounds & rails in hospitals, medical clinics, airports, rehabilitation centers, air planes, and trains etc. is projected to drive the market during the forecasted timeline.
North America holds major share of the toilet surrounds & rails market globally
- Geographically, the global toilet surrounds & rails market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).
- North America holds a major share of the toilet surrounds & rails market across the globe. The toilet surrounds & rails market in North America is anticipated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecasted timeline due to extensive adoption of toilet surrounds & rails in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
- The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid increase in awareness about toilet surrounds & rails and increase in number of senior living communities, besides rise in installation of toilet surrounds & rails in hospitals and other medical facilities etc. in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries is projected to surge the demand for toilet surrounds & rails in Asia Pacific.
Key Players Operating in the Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market
Prominent manufacturing companies are projected to face healthy competition during the forecast period. Companies such as Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corporation, and GMS Rehabilitation are focusing on innovation of toilet surrounds & rails to strengthen their product portfolio and increase their demand in different parts of the globe. Manufacturing companies are investing in research & development to discover new designs which makes things easier and comfortable for users. Companies are also spreading awareness and running promotional drives to expand the market of toilet surrounds & rails in emerging economies. A few of the key players operating in the global toilet surrounds & rails market are:
- GMS Rehabilitation
- HEWI
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Roma Medical
- Ideal Standard
- Etac
- Performance Health
- Sunrise Medical
- RCN Medizin- und Rehatechnik GmbH
- Handicare
- Invacare Corporation
Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market – Research Scope
Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Type
- Fixed
- Legless Toilet Rails
- Extended Legs Toilet Rails
- Toilet Riser with Handles
- Grab Bars
- Movable
- Free Standing Toilet Rails
- Commode over the toilet
- Mechanical Toilet
Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Width
- Below 5 inches
- 5 – 15 inches
- 15 – 25 inches
- Above 25 inches
Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Material
- Stainless Steel
- Aluminum
- Brass
- Others (Cast Iron, Plastic etc.)
Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Hospitals
- Senior Living Communities
- Others (Public Washrooms, Travelling etc.)
Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Specialty Stores
- Medical Stores
- Online
- E-commerce Websites
- Company-owned Websites
Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market