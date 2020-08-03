Toilet Surrounds Rails Market Analysis, Cost Structure, Key Players, Supply Chain relationship and Forecasts to 2027

Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market – Introduction

Toilet surrounds & rails are assistance and support equipment installed on a toilet or close to the surroundings of the toilet to offer added support while sitting on or standing up from the toilet. Different types and sizes of toilet surrounds & rails are available in the market. Toilet surrounds & rails are available as fixed and movable. Both the types are used by people as per the requirement and circumstances.

High adoption rate of toilet surrounds & rails anticipated to drive the market

High adoption rate of toilet surrounds & rails is projected to drive the market. Developed markets such as the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, and other countries in Europe use distinct types of toilet surrounds & rails for both residential and commercial purposes. This is projected to increase the demand for toilet surrounds & rails during the forecast period. Senior citizens and people who are handicapped are installing toilet surrounds & rails in their houses or they carry movable toilet surrounds & rails with them while travelling.

Increase in number of senior living communities and installation of toilet surrounds & rails in emerging economies anticipated to be an opportunity for manufacturers

Rising awareness about the senior living concept and rapid increase in construction of senior living communities in emerging economies is projected to create significant opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of toilet surrounds & rails in the near future. Increase in installation of toilet surrounds & rails in hospitals, medical clinics, airports, rehabilitation centers, air planes, and trains etc. is projected to drive the market during the forecasted timeline.

North America holds major share of the toilet surrounds & rails market globally

Geographically, the global toilet surrounds & rails market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America holds a major share of the toilet surrounds & rails market across the globe. The toilet surrounds & rails market in North America is anticipated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecasted timeline due to extensive adoption of toilet surrounds & rails in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid increase in awareness about toilet surrounds & rails and increase in number of senior living communities, besides rise in installation of toilet surrounds & rails in hospitals and other medical facilities etc. in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries is projected to surge the demand for toilet surrounds & rails in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in the Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market

Prominent manufacturing companies are projected to face healthy competition during the forecast period. Companies such as Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corporation, and GMS Rehabilitation are focusing on innovation of toilet surrounds & rails to strengthen their product portfolio and increase their demand in different parts of the globe. Manufacturing companies are investing in research & development to discover new designs which makes things easier and comfortable for users. Companies are also spreading awareness and running promotional drives to expand the market of toilet surrounds & rails in emerging economies. A few of the key players operating in the global toilet surrounds & rails market are:

GMS Rehabilitation

HEWI

GF Health Products, Inc.

Roma Medical

Ideal Standard

Etac

Performance Health

Sunrise Medical

RCN Medizin- und Rehatechnik GmbH

Handicare

Invacare Corporation

Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market – Research Scope

Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Type

Fixed Legless Toilet Rails Extended Legs Toilet Rails Toilet Riser with Handles Grab Bars

Movable Free Standing Toilet Rails Commode over the toilet Mechanical Toilet



Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Width

Below 5 inches

5 – 15 inches

15 – 25 inches

Above 25 inches

Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Material

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Brass

Others (Cast Iron, Plastic etc.)

Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial Hospitals Senior Living Communities Others (Public Washrooms, Travelling etc.)



Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline Specialty Stores Medical Stores

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites



Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



