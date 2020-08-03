Global Implantable Neurostimulators Value and Volume/Unit Shipment Market Research Report 2020

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028”

The process of use of an implantable medical device to alter and modulate neurological activities for therapeutic purposes is called neuromodulation. The implantable neurostimulators are small medical devices that are implanted under the skin. These devices help in the treatment of various neurologic conditions that aid in the distribution of electrical stimulation to the intended parts of the patient’s peripheral nervous system, brain, and spinal cord. The growing prevalence of diseases such as Parkinson’s diseases, epilepsy, etc. and availability of no effective drugs are propelling the demand for implantable neurostimulators globally. Additionally, growing investment for research and development activities, for the development of advanced devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the market globally. The implantable neurostimulators market is a segment based on product type, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the global implantable neurostimulators market is segmented into peripheral nerve stimulation, myostimulation, spinal cord stimulation, and brain stimulation. The peripheral nerve stimulation segment is further segmented into perineal nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and sacral nerves stimulation. The myostimulation includes gastric stimulation and upper airway stimulation. The brain stimulation products include responsive brain stimulation, and deep brain stimulation.

The implantable neurostimulators market is fragmented with presence of various players that operates in local as well as international market. Global implantable neurostimulators market reports cover prominent players such as Cyberonics, EnteroMedics, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Imthera, IntraPace, LivaNova, Medtronic, Inspire Medical, NeuroPace, Nevro Corp., SPR Therapeutics, Nuvectra, and Stimwave among others.

Market Segments

Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Product Type

Myostimulation Upper Airway Stimulation Gastric Stimulation

Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Vagus Nerve Stimulation Perineal Nerve Stimulation Sacral Nerves Stimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Brain Stimulation Deep Brain Stimulation Responsive Brain Stimulation



Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Global Implantable Neurostimulators Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Region

Europe

Germany

Poland

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview

Financial Performance

Key Development

Latest Strategic Developments

