Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Value and Volume/Unit Shipment Market Research Report 2020

Mechanical thrombectomy is an advanced treatment for stroke that eradicates blood clots from the brain’s large blood vessels. The mechanical thrombectomy devices are one of the widely used devices to reuniting an interrupted channel in patients with obstruction of large-artery, and not responded to intravenous fibrinolysis. The demand for these devices is anticipated to be steadily growing owing to its success rate in dropping the stroke-related mortality and disability. The mechanical thrombectomy devices market is a segment based on product type, application, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market is segmented into stent retriever devices, coil retriever devices, aspiration devices, and others (ultrasound based devices). Based on application, the market is segmented into, stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), arteriovenous fistula (AVF), peripheral arterial disease (PAD), haemodialysis treatments, and others. By end-user, the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and academic & research institutes.

The mechanical thrombectomy devices market is fragmented with presence of various players that operates in local as well as international market. Global mechanical thrombectomy devices market reports cover prominent players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Straub Medical AG, AngioDynamics, Acandis GmbH, NIPRO, Medtronic, MicroVention, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Phenox GmbH, Penumbra, Inc., Balt Extrusion, Medrad Inc. (Bayer HealthCare LLC), Johnson & Johnson, Rapid Medical Inc., and Anaconda Biomed SL among others.

Market Segments

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Product Type

Coil Retriever Devices

Stent Retriever Devices

Aspiration Devices

Others (Ultrasound Based Devices)

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Application

Stroke

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Arteriovenous fistula (AVF)

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

Haemodialysis Treatments

Others

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By End-user

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Region

Europe

Germany

Poland

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview

Financial Performance

Key Development

Latest Strategic Developments

