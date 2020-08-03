Global Non-contact Thermometer Value and Volume/Unit Shipment Market Research Report 2020

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Non-contact Thermometer Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028”

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-non-contact-thermometer-market-assessment/

Non-contact thermometer is an instrument used to measure the temperature of a person or object without any contact. These thermometers are kept at a distance of 3-15 cm from the patient and typically measure the temperature on the forehead or in-ear. These thermometers are highly accurate and come with a bright LCD display which enables to easily read the measurements of a person. It has the switchable object and human mode that allows measuring human body temperature and object/room temperature. It also has night mode and keeps the last 30 readings in memory so it can keep track of temperature of a person or object. The demand for non-contact thermometers is increasing rapidly owing to the rising number of infectious diseases across the globe. Moreover, the surging acceptance of contactless devices to avoid the risk of spreading infection through contact thermometers is also likely to propel the market growth. The non-contact thermometer market is a segment based on application type, end-user, and geography. Based on application type, the global market is segregated into ear, forehead, and multifunction. The forehead thermometers segment dominated the global market. The high adoption of forehead thermometers for paediatric and geriatric patients is further projected to boost the market growth. In terms of end-use, the global non-contact thermometer market is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online stores. In 2019, hospital pharmacy was the dominating end-user segment among others.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-non-contact-thermometer-market-assessment/

The non-contact thermometer market is highly fragmented with the large number of players operating in local as well as international market. Global non-contact thermometer market reports cover prominent players such Welch Allyn – A Hill-Rom Inc. Company, A&D Medical Manufacturers, Exergen Corporation, Microlife Corporation, PAUL HARTMANN AG, BPL Medical Technologies, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Geratherm Medical AG, Cardinal Health (Medtronic), OMRON Corporation, Braun GmbH, AccuMed, American Diagnostic Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, Eco4US, Equinox, Koogeek, Metene, Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co. Ltd., Microlife, Occobaby, Preve Precision, TempIR, Puruizt, Reliefcare, Tecnimed, and Thermomedics Inc. among others.

Curious about this latest version of report?Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-non-contact-thermometer-market-assessment/

Market Segments

Global Non-contact Thermometer Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Application Type

Ear

Forehead

Multifunction

Global Non-contact Thermometer Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By End-user

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Stores

Global Non-contact Thermometer Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 – 2028) By Region

Europe

Germany

Poland

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview

Financial Performance

Key Development

Latest Strategic Developments

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global non-contact thermometer market

To receive industry overview and future trends non-contact thermometer market

To analyze the non-contact thermometer market drivers and challenges

To get information on non-contact thermometer market size value and volume forecast

Major Mergers & Acquisition in non-contact thermometer industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-non-contact-thermometer-market-assessment/

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact US:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Pune, Maharashtra, India

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ