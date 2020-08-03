Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Research Report

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on “Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028”

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-artificial-intelligence-in-genomics-market-assessment/

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global artificial intelligence in genomics market size was valued at US$ 142.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.0% from 2020 to 2028. In the current scenario, one area that artificial intelligence is significantly evolving is the genomics industry. Artificial intelligence focuses on computer algorithms development that offers efficient data output with experience. These artificial intelligence algorithms can be used for the analysis of huge data sets of genomic sequencing. The AI in genomics involves processes such as gene sequencing and gene editing. Currently, researchers are using machine learning for genomics to performing activities such as gene synthesis, personalized medicines, and comprehend the genetic makeup. However, high cost and a vast amount of genomes and genes may affect the market growth substantially. The growing government support for genomic studies, growing fundings, rising investment by key players operating in the market for AI in genomics are expected to generate immense opportunity for the growth of the market in the coming years.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-artificial-intelligence-in-genomics-market-assessment/

Global artificial intelligence in genomics market reports cover prominent players such as

AI Therapeutics, Inc., Freenome Holdings, Inc., BioSymetrics, Cyclica Inc., Clover Therapeutics, Coral Genomics, Cambridge Cancer Genomics Limited, Deep Genomics, Desktop Genetics Ltd., DNAnexus, Data4Cure, Inc, Empiric Logic, Engine Biosciences Pte. Ltd., PrecisionLife Ltd, SOPHiA GENETICS, Inc., Verge Genomics, Genoox, Ltd., Fabric Genomics, Inc., BenevolentAI, LifebitAI, Congenica Ltd, Predictive Oncology, Emedgene, Microsoft (Project Hanover), Ares Genetics GmbH, CureMatch, Inc., Trace Genomics, WhiteLab Genomics, and WuXi Nextcode Genomics among others.

Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-artificial-intelligence-in-genomics-market-assessment/

Market Segments

Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market by Service Type Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Genome Sequencing Gene Editing Clinical Workflow Direct-to-Consumer Genomics

Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 Pharmacogenomics Newborn Genetic Screening Tools Agriculture Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Europe Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

North America Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028 U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Latin America Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global artificial intelligence in genomics market

To receive industry overview and future trends artificial intelligence in genomics market

To analyze the artificial intelligence in genomics market drivers and challenges

To get information on artificial intelligence in genomics market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in artificial intelligence in genomics industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report-details/global-artificial-intelligence-in-genomics-market-assessment/

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact US:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ