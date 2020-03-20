The ‘ REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The global RTLS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

In the REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) Market, Key Players:

Zebra Technologies Corporation’ Stanley Black & Decker’ Inc. (STANLEY Healthcare)’ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba Networks)’ Airista Flow’ Inc.’ Siemens AG’ Sonitor Technologies’ CenTrak’ Sewio Networks s.r.o’ Midmark Corporation’ and Litum Technologies.

REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) Market: Insights

The global RTLS market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by various factors including increasing importance to improve operational performance across the value chain’ expanding analytics solutions coupled with rising focus on smart workflow optimization’ and consistent demand for RTLS in healthcare settings. However’ data security’ privacy concerns’ and high initial cost along with complexity in integrating with the existing infrastructure are the key factors identified as restraints which are likely to deter the progression of the global RTLS market. Additionally’ other driving factors such as rise of digital manufacturing’ integration of RTLS with blockchain technology’ and proliferation of IoT solutions across industries is anticipated create new business opportunities for vendors present in the global RTLS Market.

Real-time location system (RTLS) is a type of positioning system used to identify’ locate’ and track objects in real-time through automatic and continuous feedback. RTLS solutions uses software location engine that calculates the location of tag attached to an item by using Angle of Arrival (AoA)’ Time Difference of Arrival (TDoA) and/or Radio Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI). RTLS solutions can be deployed through various communication technologies such as UWB’ RFID’ WiFi’ and others. Choosing appropriate technology is largely dependent on the type of application’ use environment’ and compliance requirements.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The global RTLS market is segmented on the basis of component’ technology’ industry vertical’ region & country. In terms of technology’ the market is segmented into WiFi’ UWB’ RFID’ Infrared (IR)’ Ultrasound’ Bluetooth’ GPS’ and Others. Among other technology segments’ the UWB segment is identified as the fastest growing segment and is expected to contribute more than 25% market share by 2024′ anticipated to register a growth rate of 28.7% CAGR during the forecast period. By component’ the market is segmented into hardware’ software’ and services. By industry vertical’ the RTLS market is segmented into Healthcare’ Retail’ Transportation & Logistics’ Manufacturing’ Government’ Education’ Sports & Entertainment’ Oil & Gas’ and Others.

Regional Analysis:

In 2017′ the Americas was the dominant region in the global RTLS market followed by Europe. Furthermore’ Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing region in the RTLS market’ i.e.’ growing at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period 2018-2024. This is mainly due to increasing adoption of digital technologies across various industries to eliminate manual process and investments on asset management solutions by organizations across various industry verticals.

The report also covers country-wise analysis of the RFID market across various regions including the Americas’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile which includes financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategies and views’ and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include Zebra Technologies Corporation’ Stanley Black & Decker’ Inc. (STANLEY Healthcare)’ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba Networks)’ Airista Flow’ Inc.’ Siemens AG’ Sonitor Technologies’ CenTrak’ Sewio Networks s.r.o’ Midmark Corporation’ and Litum Technologies.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Global RTLS Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends’ current market scenarios’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.

Informational Takeout from the Market Study:

The report matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market plans for different clear tools. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the report includes the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, organized endeavors, R&D, new product launch, joint ventures, and relationship of leading members working in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Questions answered in the REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) market research report:

What is REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS)?

2. What is the global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) market size?

3. What are the market driving factors behind the global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) market?

4. What are the market trends and forecast for the global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) market?

5. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) market segmentation by product?

6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) market segmentation by connectivity technology?

7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) market segmentation by application?

8. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) market segmentation by geography?

9. Which are the major global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) manufacturers?

10. Which are the major global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) companies?

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe REAL-TIME LOCATING SYSTEM (RTLS) Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Research Methodology:

We identify the major drivers and restraints for every region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East) of any particular market with a weightage value of how it is impacting the market. For each driver and restraint, we provide weightage in short term, medium term, and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restraint as a push factor.

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

