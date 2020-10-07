Global Assembly Automation Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Assembly Automation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Assembly Automation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automated assembly refers to a manner of producing goods by use of automated machinery or assembly robots and a systematic approach to assembling goods that operates at least partly independently from human control. In most cases, automated machinery is used to produce products using standardized parts added in a specific series of motions or activities along what is commonly called an assembly line. In many technology firms, medical research and clinical companies and factories, automated assembly is an important part of the process.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Assembly Automation industry main manufacturers includes FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, Kuka, Hanwha, Hirata, ThyssenKrupp, ATS Automation, Velomat, Bastian Solutions, etc. The FANUC is the biggest player, and it accounted for about 16.78% of the revenue market in 2016.

The global Assembly Automation market size is projected to reach US$ 25420 million by 2026, from US$ 17420 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Assembly Automation Scope and Segment

by Type, the market is primarily split into

Robot Automation Equipment

Other Automation Equipment

Central Control System

by Application, this report covers the following segments

Automobile

3C Industry

Others

Global Assembly Automation market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The Assembly Automation key players in this market include:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

Kuka

Hanwha

Hirata

ThyssenKrupp

ATS Automation

Velomat

Bastian Solutions

