Global Manipulators Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Global Manipulators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An manipulator is a machine with a rigid steel manipulator arm that allow complex pneumatic tilts and rotations, even when the product being moved is handled outside it’s center of mass. A human operator controls the machine, allowing for easy and precise movement of the manipulator to lift, lower and otherwise transport a product.

Global Industrial Manipulators Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Industrial manipulators are also termed as robotic manipulators are a mechanical machine that consists of a rigid steel manipulator arm that allows complex pneumatic tilts and rotations without making direct contact. This machine is exclusively used to handle bio-hazardous or radioactive objects that are difficult for a person to handle, in various industries for lifting heavy objects. The automotive industry accounted for a major share in the Industrial Manipulators market due to rise in adoption of industrial robotic solutions by various automotive manufacturers over the past few years. As a result, the automotive industry alone accounted for almost one fourth of the market share by end-user industry in the global market in 2017. Further, the increase in demand for commercial and passenger vehicles, especially in the Asian market is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the robotic arm manufacturers in automotive industry. Thus, the automotive industry is projected to remain dominant in the coming years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Manipulators Market

The global Manipulators market size is projected to reach US$ 465.6 million by 2026, from US$ 361.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Manipulators Scope and Segment

Manipulators market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Manipulators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Positech

Indeva

ATIS Srl

Movomech

Zasche Handling

Dalmec

ASE Systems

GCI

Givens Engineering

Ergonomic Partners

Unidex

Manibo

Ergoflex

Vinca

Automech Systems

Manipulators Breakdown Data by Type

Pneumatic Manipulators

Electronic Manipulators

Hydraulic Manipulators

Manipulators Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Manufacturing

Transport and Logistics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Manipulators market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Manipulators market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Manipulators Market Share Analysis

