Global Parachutes Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Parachutes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Parachutes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Parachutes are devices utilized to decelerate or stabilize objects, people, or vehicles in their travel through an atmosphere. They are most commonly constructed of high-strength fabric. These lightweight and low-volume instruments develop a large surface area and significant drag upon deployment.

Round parachutes were the most preferred type during the study period. This large share could be accounted to their growing application in the ejection seats, aircraft recovery systems, parasailing, and emergency landing system for small aircraft, among others. The major players are Airborne Systems, Zodiac Aerospace, Avic, BRS Aerospace, Fujikura Parachute, Performance Designs, VITAL Parachute, Mills Manufacturing, Vertical do Ponto, Complete Parachute, Autoflug, FXC Corporation, Butler Parachute, NZ Aerosports, National Parachute, Parachute Systems, Parachute Laboratories, Spekon, Magam Safety, Antares IAC and etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Parachutes Market

The global Parachutes market size is projected to reach US$ 1399.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1038.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Parachutes Scope and Segment

Parachutes market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parachutes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Airborne Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment

BRS Aerospace

Fujikura Parachute

Performance Designs

VITAL Parachute

Mills Manufacturing

Vertical do Ponto

Complete Parachute

Autoflug

FXC Corporation

Butler Parachute Systems

NZ Aerosports

National Parachute

Parachute Systems

Parachute Laboratories

Spekon

Magam Safety

Antares IAC

Parachutes Breakdown Data by Type

Round Parachutes

Ram-air Parachutes

Annular Parachutes

Ribbon and Ring Parachutes

Others

Parachutes Breakdown Data by Application

Military

Civil

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Parachutes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Parachutes market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Parachutes Market Share Analysis

